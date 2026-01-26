This is the Roadster Auto Kit from the team at the Uncharted Supply Co. based out of Utah. In short, it’s an all-inclusive car safety and emergency kit designed to handle most common scenarios.

Inside the Pelican case you’ll find a slew of items including a Zeus Air that can jump start engines up to 6.0 liter diesels, inflate tires, and more. You’ll also find a First Aid Pro Kit, a static tow strap rated to 17,500 lbs, a survival-ready multitool, and more.

History Speedrun: The Uncharted Supply Co.

Uncharted Supply Co. was founded in 2016 in Park City, Utah, by Christian Schauf – an entrepreneur with a background in outdoor recreation, manufacturing, and in emergency preparedness. The company was created to target a gap Schauf had seen in the market for survival gear that was genuinely functional, professionally designed, and accessible to everyday users rather than niche survivalists.

Early development focused on real-world emergency scenarios, from natural disasters to vehicle breakdowns and remote travel incidents.

Uncharted picked up its early funding through crowdfunding, most notably with its flagship product, the SEVENTY2 Survival System – a curated 72-hour emergency backpack designed to sustain one person through the critical first three days of a crisis.

The brand’s public awareness exploded overnight after a successful appearance on the Shark Tank TV show in 2019, where Schauf secured a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban. The episode brought the firm a huge amount of national exposure and vastly accelerated their growth.

The Uncharted Supply Company’s product range now includes survival systems, first aid kits, power and lighting solutions, backpacks, and modular preparedness gear aimed at individuals, families, and vehicles.

The Roadster Auto Kit

The Roadster Auto Kit was developed as a box you can leave in your trunk for automotive and roadside emergencies. It’s a custom Pelican case that contains essential tools and equipment that’ll help get you back on the road, hopefully without needing to wait for a flatbed truck.

The contents includes a Zeus Air, a device you can use for jump-starting engines (up to 6.0 liter diesels), it can inflate tires to 150 psi, charge your electronic devices, light your path, or signal oncoming traffic – all from a single compact unit.

It also has a First Aid Pro kit, this is a collection of emergency medical supplies, all organized with clear, simple instructions so you can act quickly in an emergency. Next to this is the Extractor, a static tow strap rated to 17,500 lbs, ideal for pulling a friend to safety or to the nearest gas station for help.

For more fiddly tasks you can use the included Multitool Pro, this is a tough, survival-ready multitool designed to handle a wide range of roadside fixes. The Tactical Flashlight offers 800 lumens, 4 light modes, and 5 zoom settings in a waterproof housing for when the road gets dark and the kit also includes Chem Lights – a versatile backup illumination option to use as traffic markers or emergency signals.

The Roadster Auto Kit is available to buy direct from the Uncharted Supply Co here with an MSRP of $499 USD.

Images courtesy of the Uncharted Supply Co.