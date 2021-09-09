This is the First Aid Pro Kit by Uncharted Supply Co., it’s been developed as an all-in-one first aid kit that packs into a small form factor carry case for easy transport – whether you’re hiking and camping or on an overland adventure in a Sport Scout II or on a BMW R80 G/S.

With an MSRP of just $60 USD, Uncharted Supply Company’s First Aid Pro Kit includes essentially everything you might need in a standard first aid situation, all carefully packed into a carry case they weighs just 1.3 lbs (589 grams) and measures in at 6” x 8” x 3½”.

Knowing what to pack in your own first aid kit can be beyond the capabilities of many of us, so having kits like this that have been developed by professionals and packaged into a labelled carrier with a first aid booklet can be an ideal solution.

First Aid Pro Kit Contents

20 x Adhesive dressings, sterile, individually wrapped

Bandage shears, stainless steel

Cotton gauze swabs, (3 in pack), sterile, 7.5cm x 7.5cm

CPR Card with instructions

First Aid Booklet

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape, 25mm wide roll

2 x Nitrile gloves (1 pair in CPR KIT)

Notepad (located at the back of the First Aid Booklet) & pencil

1 x SMART Bandage, heavy duty, 10cm x 2m

1 x Emergency Blanket

Resuscitation face mask, disposable, incl 1 pair gloves & 1 skin cleaning wipe (in CPR KIT)

1 x Saline, sterile, 30ml

2 x Safety Pins

4 x Skin cleaning wipes, with cetrimide (1 with CPR KIT)

Splinter probes, (5 per pack), sterile

Triangular bandage, 96cm x 96cm x 136cm

Tweezers, rust resistant with tip guard, stainless steel

Wound closures (3 per pack), sterile