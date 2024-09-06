This is the 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition that was given to Daniel Craig after the filming of the James Bond film No Time to Die, with him starring as 007.

The bike is now being offered for sale directly from Daniel Craig’s ownership, it’s registered in his name, and the proceeds from the sale will go directly to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the largest lifeboat service operating off the coasts of the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man.

Fast Facts – Daniel Craig’s Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition

Daniel Craig is selling his Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, a model made famous in No Time to Die. The proceeds will go to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a UK charity saving lives at sea. The bike is registered in his name and signed by him.

The limited-edition Bond Scrambler 1200 was produced in a run of just 250 units and sold out quickly. It includes 007-themed bodywork, with a special leather seat, exhaust number board, and other Bond-branded features, making it a unique collector’s item for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The Bond Edition is based on Triumph’s higher-spec XE model, featuring a 1200cc engine, producing 89 bhp and 81 lb ft of torque. It includes advanced dual sport suspension with 250 mm travel front and back, Showa forks, Öhlins rear shocks, and Brembo brakes, making it highly capable for both road and off-road adventure.

The auction includes a signed Certificate of Authenticity from Daniel Craig and Triumph’s CEO. The buyer also receives a riding experience with Bond stunt professionals. Estimated auction price: £10,000 to £20,000 ($13,200 to $26,400).

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition was offered for sale in a run of just 250 units for the global market, unsurprisingly they sold out quickly. This would be the first time that EON Productions had partnered with a motorcycle marque, and the Triumph Scrambler 1200 would memorably appear in No Time to Die (see the clip below).

Above Video: This is part of the famous motorcycle chase scene from “No Time To Die” starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. Triumph would offer a similar-specified bike to this for sale in a limited edition run of 250, and the one shown in this article belongs to Daniel Craig who is now selling it.

The Bond Edition of the Scrambler 1200 would be based on the higher-specification XE model, with better suspension and brakes than the more road-oriented XC version.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE has a tubular steel frame surrounding an ally parallel-twin with a displacement of 1200cc, a single overhead cam, a 270° crank angle, four valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 11.0:1.

The 1200 XE is good for 89 bhp at 7,400 rpm and 81 lb ft of torque at 3,950 rpm, and it has a 6-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel via a chain final drive.

This model has genuine adventure bike ability, thanks in no small part to its 250 mm of suspension travel front and back thanks to Showa 47 mm fully adjustable forks up front and dual Öhlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSU shock absorbers in the rear with twin springs.

Braking is handed with twin 320 mm discs up front with Brembo M50 four-piston monoblock calipers, a radial master cylinder, and cornering ABS. In the rear you’ll find a single 255 mm disc with a Brembo two-piston floating caliper.

The Scrambler 1200 XE is now well established as Triumph’s range-topping dual sport motorcycle, and they have released a small number of special editions including the Steve McQueen Edition and the Bond Edition.

Daniel Craig’s Triumph Scrambler 1200 Shown Here

Offered directly from Daniel Craig’s ownership, and signed by him, this bike has all the features you would expect from a Bond Edition 1200 XE including the distinctive design scheme, “007” bodywork, a real leather seat with an embroidered logo, an exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding, and more.

The motorcycle is now for sale, and it comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by both Daniel Craig and Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO, Nick Bloor. The buyer will also get a riding experience at the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales with Bond stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and his 007 stunt-double Paul Edmondson.

As noted further up, all proceeds will be going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) service that saves countless lives off the coast of the UK and Ireland each year.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual Triumph or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bonhams. It’s due to roll across the auction block with them on the 13th of October with a price guide of £10,000 – £20,000 or approximately $13,200 – $26,400 USD.

Images courtesy of Bonhams