A new class was announced for the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, officially titled “Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars & Prototypes,” it was to be a celebration of one of motordom’s most popular concept vehicle genres – wedge cars.

There remains much debate surrounding the origin of wedge cars, most credit the earliest designs to the likes of Marcello Gandini and Giorgetto Giugiaro – two of the greatest names in the history of automotive design.

But a new name popped up more recently, a little-remembered designer from Florida named Ray Cannara, who designed and built his own wedge car in 1966 – two years before Gandini and Giugiaro began releasing their own wedge concepts.

The 1966 Cannara has been embraced broadly by the automotive community after its discovery by Geoff Hacker 10 years ago and its subsequent restoration.

It was invited to take part at the Pebble Beach Concours 2024 alongside many of the greatest wedge cars ever made, including the Lancia Stratos Zero, the Ferrari Modulo 512, Aston Martin Bulldog, the Honda HP-X Pininfarina Concept, the Ford Probe I Ghia Concept, the Ferrari Rainbow Bertone Coupe, and a number of others.

We were at Pebble Beach this year, embedded with the team from Undiscovered Classics, and the following are our 10 favorites from the wedge class at the event. It’s important to note that some of these vehicles aren’t officially classified as wedge cars, like the Ghia Streamline X Gilda and the Plymouth XNR Ghia Roadster, but they do feature wedge-design elements, hence their inclusion.