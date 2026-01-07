This is the Kinoko Mushroom Tent from Japanese outdoor company DOD, it comes in a variety of colorways, and it can be set up in a few seconds thanks to the company’s 1Pull design – you just pull a string and the tent opens up ready to be pegged down.

The Mushroom Tent has vertical walls and mesh side windows and skylights for excellent airflow when required – this makes it ideal for use in warmer seasons.

History Speedrun: DOD Outdoors

DOD is a Japanese outdoor equipment company operated by Beads Co, founded in Osaka, Japan in 1997. Beads develops and sells a broad range of equipment across multiple categories, with its outdoor division emerging in the late 2000s.

The camping line was originally launched under the name Doppelganger Outdoor as a deliberately unusual sub-brand intended to stand well apart from more traditional Japanese outdoor companies.

From the outset, the focus was on fun and approachability rather than technical extremism – the company made easy-to-use tents with fun product names, and other designs aimed at casual campers rather than dedicated alpine specialists.

In 2018 Beads shortened the name to DOD to better help distinguish the camping side of the brand from Beads’ separately operated bicycle-related “Doppelganger” series. The rabbit logo, already very familiar in Japan, remained and became a core element of the brand’s identity.

Today, DOD remains a Japanese, design-led brand led by their company motto “Stay Crazy,” as a result, none of their designs could ever be accused of being boring.

The Kinoko Mushroom Tent By DOD

This is the Kinoko Mushroom Tent by DOD, it comes in four colorways including Green, Teal, Red, and Cream – all of which have the distinctive polka dot pattern on the rainfly with the exception of the Cream option.

The tent has vertical walls to give a sense of space and roominess, they have a hexagonal design, as well as mesh screens on all sides and the roof (under the rain fly) to allow excellent airflow when you have them unzipped and open.

Above Video: This is the official DOD tent set up video that demonstrates the use of the DOD 1Pull system, it also shows you how to take the tent down and pack it away ready for next time.

You set the tent up using the DOD 1Pull system, there is a video above to show you how it works, but in short you essentially pull a line and the tent opens up in a matter of a few seconds ready to be pegged into the ground.

If you’d like to read more you can visit the store listing here. Each tent comes with a pouch for easy transportation and they’re suitable for up to two adults or three to four kids with measurements of 7’9″ long, 7’9″ wide, and 3’9″ high at the center.

Images courtesy of DOD Outdoors