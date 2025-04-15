This is a 1983 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency that was bought new by a doctor in Florida, and then kept by him right to the current day – that’s him in the picture above next to the car.

This is one of the 350 cubic inch V8 diesel versions of the Ninety-Eight, cars that became known for their reliability and fuel economy (relative to the gasoline version), but few have survived to the modern day – and it’s rare to find one as well-preserved as this.

Fast Facts – The Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency

This 1983 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency was bought new by a Florida doctor and kept in his ownership until today. It’s a rare diesel V8 version, known for fuel economy and longevity, and remains well-preserved, making it an unusual survivor among luxury American cars of the early 1980s.

The 10th-generation Ninety-Eight, launched in 1977, featured a lighter body, increased cabin space, and updated styling. Developed in response to the 1973 Oil Crisis, it dropped big block engines and introduced smaller V8s and a diesel option. Trim levels included the high-end Regency, known for its luxurious fit out and extensive features list.

Over its production span, the 10th-gen Ninety-Eight was available in coupe and sedan versions with various engine options, including Buick V6 and several Oldsmobile V8s—both gasoline and diesel. All came with automatic transmissions, most notably the desirable 4-speed THM 200-4R in later models.

The featured car has 73,000 miles, original ownership, and has remained unmodified and accident-free. Recently unearthed from storage, it needs minor work (like a sagging headliner fix and an A/C service) but runs and drives well. It’s now listed for sale in Clermont, Florida, presenting a rare one-owner opportunity.

The 10th-Generation Ninety-Eight Regency

The 10th-generation Ninety-Eight Regency made its debut in 1977 as a vastly improved car when compared to its immediate predecessor. It was 800 lbs lighter, but still offered more headroom and rear seat legroom, and its styling was discreetly updated and slightly modernized.

The Oldsmobile 98 model family first appeared on showroom floors back in 1940, before America had joined the Second World War. The model name “98” came from the fact that it was a 90-series Oldsmobile with a V8 engine, and this nomenclature would be applied to a number of other Oldsmobiles of the time.

At some points through its production run and 12 generations, the Oldsmobile 98 was also known as the Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight or the Oldsmobile Ninety Eight at various times. Additional trim-level badges were commonly added, like L/S, Holiday, and the top of the line Regency.

For the 10th-generation version of the model, it was named the Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight, and it remained in production from ’77 until ’84. The Oil Crisis of 1973 had significantly reduced customer demand for big block V8s and overweight luxury cars.

The 1973 Oil Crisis played a significant part in the development of the 10th-gen Ninety Eight – it was lighter than the earlier model, the big block 455 cubic inch V8 was no longer offered, and a fuel-efficient diesel V8 would even become available in the late 1970s.

The Ninety Eight of this time would be offered in both four-door sedan and two-door coupe versions, no convertible was offered. Over the course of the model’s production run a variety of engines would be offered including the relatively small 252 cubic inch (4.1 liter) Buick V6, the 307 cubic inch (5.0 liter) Oldsmobile V8, the 350 cubic inch (5.7 liter) Oldsmobile V8, the 403 cubic inch (6.6 liter) Oldsmobile V8, and the 350 cubic inch (5.7 liter) Oldsmobile LF9 diesel V8.

Transmission options would include only automatics, with most cars getting either a 3-speed TH350 (or TH400), or the more desirable 4-speed THM 200-4R.

The most opulent version of the car was the Regency, with luxurious interiors (even more so than the standard Ninety Eight) with all the bells and whistles. The most desirable cars from this era are generally considered to be the Ninety Eight Regency two-door coupes

The 1983 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Shown Here

The car you see here is an original 1983 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency that was bought new off the showroom floor by a doctor and his wife in Florida. As the story goes, they had dropped off their car at the dealership for a servicing and went for a walk around while they waited.

During this walk they came across this car on the lot, being offered for sale. They both fell in love with the color and styling, and after a short conversation with the dealer they bought it right off the lot and drove it home.

They used the car for a number of years, accumulating 73,000 miles, and then parking it up in their garage and preserving it. The years went by and the car was largely forgotten about, the benefit of this is that it was never sold to another owner, never modified, and it was never involved in any accidents.

The car was recently rediscovered and rolled out into the sunshine for the first time in countless years. It’s now been cleaned up and put up for sale. The listing notes that the car runs and drives well, it shifts through the gears well, it doesn’t leak any fluids, it has no rust, the interior is in good condition, and all the lights and electric windows work as they should.

The car will need to have its headliner glued, a common age related issue, and the air conditioning will need a servicing and possibly a regas. The car is now being offered for sale and represents a rare chance to buy a one-owner Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency coupe.

If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here on eBay – it’s being sold out of Clermont, Florida.

Image courtesy of Jaaut_47