This 1993 Toyota Deluxe Pickup has been remarkably well-preserved, remaining almost entirely unused in indoor storage with its first owner from when it was delivered new to when they finally parted with it early this year.

The Toyota Pickup is famous for its reliability and longevity, so it’s rare that we see one come up for sale with such incredibly low mileage – just 94 on the odometer since it was brand new in the early 1990s.

Fast Facts – A Well-Preserved 1993 Toyota Pickup

This 1993 Toyota Deluxe Pickup was kept by its first owner for almost 30 years in a state of perfect preservation – just the tires and servicing items have been replaced in all that time.

This is a fifth generation Pickup, known as the Hilux in many other world markets, and it was ordered new with the 2.4 liter 22R-E EFI engine and a 5-speed manual transmission.

This truck is finished in Forest Green Metallic with a gray cloth interior, a tilt steering wheel, chrome bumpers, an AM/FM stereo, and it’s been given a recent servicing as well as new Goodyear Wrangler tires.

It’s not stated why the first owner of this truck kept it squirreled away safely for decades without using it, but it does now present a unique opportunity for someone to buy what is essentially a brand new fifth generation Toyota Pickup.

The Fifth Generation Toyota Pickup

The fifth generation of the Toyota Pickup was released in 1988 as the replacement for the outgoing fourth generation model, a model perhaps most famous for being the pickup lusted after by Marty McFly in Back to the Future.

Every new generation of the Toyota Pickup, known as the Toyota Hilux is most of the rest of the world, has its work cutout for it when it’s released.

The model series is globally renowned for its toughness and for the fact it can handle almost anything – traits that have led to it becoming a favorite for everyone from Top Gear presenters and Columbian drug cartels to Australian sheep farmers and the Taliban.

Interestingly it would be during the fifth generation that local US production would begin, in 1991 at the NUMMI Plant in California. This would also be the last generation of the Pickup offered in the United States as it was replaced by the Toyota Tacoma in 1995.

Global sales of the fifth generation Toyota Hilux ran from 1988 to 1997 when it was replaced with the slightly larger sixth generation. Production is now on the eighth generation with no signs of the model’s popularity waning.

The 1993 94-Mile Toyota Pickup Shown Here

The truck you see here is the sort of thing we very rarely see – a staggeringly low milage Pickup with just 94 on the odometer. When it was ordered new this vehicle has optioned with the popular 2.4 liter 22R-E EFI engine and the highway-friendly 5-speed manual transmission.

The 22R-E EFI engine is an inline-four cylinder gasoline engine from Toyota’s R family of engines. It has a swept capacity of 2366cc, a single overhead cam, a bore x stroke of 92 mm × 89 mm (3.62 in × 3.50 in) and power output of 113 bhp at 4,800 rpm with 140 lb ft of torque at 3,600 rpm.

This truck is a short wheelbase two door finished with Forest Green Metallic paint, a gray cloth interior, a tilt steering wheel, chrome bumpers front and back, an AM/FM stereo, and it has had a recent servicing as well as a full set of Goodyear Wrangler tires.

It’s now being offered for sale accompanied by its original owners manual, original sales brochure, and a clean CarFax report by Mecum in January at their auction in Kissimmee, Florida.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.

Images courtesy of Mecum