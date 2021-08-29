This is an original Toyota 4×4 Xtracab Pickup from 1986, it’s powered by the desirable fuel-injected 22R-E engine, a single overhead cam gasoline motor with a capacity of 2.4 liters and 105 hp at 4,800 rpm.

The “Xtracab” model variant was introduced with the fourth generation Toyota Pickup, it included an additional six inches of space behind the seats for in-cab storage – a much needed feature for many owners.

Fast Facts – The Toyota 4×4 Pickup

This is a fourth generation Toyota Pickup, known as the Toyota Hilux in many other world markets, these trucks proved tough, reliable, and long-lasting – endearing them to generations of owners.

The most famous example of the fourth generation Pickup is undoubtably the black one given to Marty McFly in the “Back To The Future” movie series. McFly’s truck was a 1985 Toyota SR5 pickup with yellow KC Daylighter spotlights fitted to the roll bar.

In 1986 the original live axle front end was replaced with an independent front suspension which notably improved on-road handling.

The fourth generation Pickup would remain in production from 1983 until 1988, however South African production would continue until 1997.

The Toyota Pickup

It isn’t widely known that the company we know today as Toyota was founded by Sakichi Toyoda in 1924 to design and manufacture weaving looms, in fact Toyota Industries Corporation still manufacturers automatic looms to this day.

It would be Sakichi Toyoda’s son Kiichiro Toyoda who would kickstart the company’s automobile operations in 1933 still as a part of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works. The company’s first two vehicles would be the A1 passenger car and the G1 truck which were both released in 1935, the Toyota Motor Company would be set up as an independent company in 1937.

Although the company is best known for its passenger cars, Toyota has been making trucks as long as it’s been making regular automobiles, and the trucks have made a unique mark on the world – favored by everyone from Top Gear presenters and Marty McFly, to Middle Eastern militants and South American separatists.

Known as the Hilux in most world markets the Toyota Pickup is now in its eighth generation, countless millions have been sold around the world, and classic trucks like the one you see here are becoming highly desirable collector’s items.

The 1986 Toyota 4×4 Xtracab Pickup Shown Here

The truck you see here is a 1986 model, this means it was part of the first year of Toyota Pickups offered with independent front suspension in place of the live axle used on earlier models. This change was implemented to improve on-road handling and it proved successful, becoming a staple on four-wheel drive Toyota Pickups from ’86 onwards.

There were a number of engine options offered on the fourth generation Pickup, from the 1.6 liter inline-four used on some rear-wheel drive versions up to the 3.0 liter V6 used later in the model’s run.

One of the most popular engines has always been the fuel-injected 22R-E, this is an inline-four cylinder engine with a chain-driven single overhead cam powering two valves per cylinder. The 22R-E has a swept capacity of 2.4 liters (2,366cc) and it produces 105 hp at 4,800 rpm with 136 lb ft of torque at 2,800 rpm.

Power is sent back through an automatic transmission into a two speed transfer case to either the rear wheels or the front and rear wheels.

This Pickup is finished in beige with tasteful factory graphics and a two-tone brown interior. It benefits from a series of period correct upgrades including chromed Cragar wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain tires and KC Daylighter spotlights mounted to a chrome roll bar.

It’s accompanied by its tool roll and manuals and it’s sure to be a hit at any Radwood event.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing on RM Sotheby’s. The truck is due to cross the auction block on the 3rd of September with a price guide of $35,000 – $45,000 USD.

Images: ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s