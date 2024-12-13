This is the 1998 Pontiac Trans Am WD1 pilot and engineering vehicle. It’s the first LS V8-powered Trans Am ever made, VIN #1 in the series, and it was previously part of the GM Heritage Collection.

The car was codenamed “Project Goldrush” and it received a flood of media attention when it was released. It’s been displayed at SEMA and it was the cover car of the February 2001 edition of High Performance Pontiac magazine. It’s now being sold on eBay out of Covington, Louisiana.

Fast Facts: The “Project Goldrush” 1998 Pontiac Trans Am

The fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird, including the Trans Am, introduced significant design updates in the late 1990s. It featured a new LS1 V8 engine, advanced aerodynamics, dual airbags, and composite body panels, marking a technological shift from earlier models and drawing inspiration from the Banshee IV concept car.

“Project Goldrush” boasts a custom-built, stroked 6.3 liter LS1 V8 with forged internals, CNC ported heads, and a Borla cat-back exhaust, delivering enhanced performance. The car has only 16,000 miles and retains a professional fit and finish, making it highly collectible.

This unique Trans Am is now listed on eBay from Covington, Louisiana, with a Buy It Now price of $115,000 USD or best offer. It represents a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of Pontiac history.

The Fourth Generation Pontiac Trans Am

The fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird family, of which the Trans Am was a member, was one of the most important in the history of the model range. It would be the fourth-gen vehicles that would carry the mantle from the 1980s-styling of the third-gen cars into the future, where there would be more emphasis on aerodynamics and technology.

These fourth-gen Firebirds, as well as the Formula and Trans Am variants, shared the F-body platform with the fourth-gen Camaro. The car shared only 10% of its parts with the earlier model, 90% of the vehicle was newly designed and it more closely resembled the Banshee IV concept car from 1991.

The car now had dual front airbags, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (on higher trim versions), rack-and-pinion power steering, improved front suspension, and a number of composite body panels to lower weight and reduce rust propensity.

Engine options included both V6s and V8s, and the standard transmission for the V6 was the T5 5-speed manual, whereas the V8 got the T56 6-speed manual.

Initially, the V8-powered Formula and Trans Am models were powered by the 5.7 liter LT1 V8. This was almost the same as the LT1 used in the Corvette of the time, though in order to ensure that the Corvette would continue to enjoy a performance advantage the Pontiac version had a more restrictive intake and exhaust.

Mid-way through 1997, in the 1998 model year, the Pontiac Firebird received a number of upgrades including a new hood and front end design, retracting halogen headlights, modified turn signals and fog lamps, lower fender air vents, and a few other minor changes.

The most important change wouldn’t be cosmetic, it would be under the hood. The LT1 V8 was swapped out for the then-new LS1 V8 from the C5 Corvette as well as an aluminum driveshaft. Four-wheel disc brakes with twin-piston front calipers were now standard on all trim levels, the rotors were larger, and a Bosch anti-lock braking system was also installed.

Sadly, the fourth generation Firebird Trans Am would also be the last. Though some hope that the Pontiac brand will one day make a comeback, and the Trans Am along with it.

The “Project Goldrush” 1998 Pontiac Trans Am

As noted in the introduction, the car shown here is the “Project Goldrush” 1998 Pontiac Trans Am, it was the WD1 pilot and engineering vehicle, and it was the first Trans Am ever fitted with an LS1 engine.

The car has just 16,000 miles on the clock and it has VIN# 2G2FV22G7W2200001 – that’s VIN #001 in this series which will make it very attractive to collectors. The engine is a custom built LS1 built by Westech Automotive specifically for this car.

The engine has been stroked to 6.3 liters from the original 5.7 liters. It now has a Lunati forged crankshaft, a solid roller cam from Competition Cams, Lingenfelter CNC ported cylinder heads, Holley 36 lb injectors, TTS Power Systems headers, and a Borla cat-back exhaust.

After being displayed at SEMA and being part of the GM Heritage Collection, the car made its way into private ownership. It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Covington, Louisiana with a Buy It Now price of $115,000 USD or best offer.

If you'd like to read more about it or make an offer you can visit the listing here.

