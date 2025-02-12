This story was written by Thérèse-Marie Becker, A Belgian adventurer, storyteller, and event organiser whose escapades span from Kyrgyzstan’s rugged passes to Turkey’s ancient trails.

I can still feel a faint whisper of that sticky Thai heat lingering on my arms, a reminder of those long days and late nights huddled around a dancing campfire with the Rovernuts.

It’s funny how a single spark—like an ancient Land Rover rumbling into view—can bring strangers together and make them feel like they’ve known each other for ages.

I’ve been to a handful of Land Rover gatherings before, but nothing quite prepared me for the sense of unity that pulsed through this tenth-anniversary meetup. Sure, I’d heard stories of how the Rovernuts never leave anyone behind and always find a way to fix even the most hopeless breakdowns, but seeing it in person made me believe all the stories were true—and then some.

For those who might not know, the Rovernuts are a global band of Land Rover devotees who started out in Malaysia and have since spread their roots far and wide. Over a decade, they’ve transformed from a handful of die-hard enthusiasts into a proper family. Some folks show up with battered Series rigs from the ‘60s, while others roll in with shiny newer models that still carry that unmistakable Rover silhouette.

It’s a diverse crew, which, in my experience, is what makes their gatherings so special: you get mechanics swapping tips with complete novices, travelers recounting off-road mishaps to starry-eyed newcomers, and everyone pitching in if an axle decides to misbehave halfway up a mountain. That kind of camaraderie doesn’t just happen overnight—it’s built on shared stories, frequent laughter, and a whole lot of elbow grease whenever an engine coughs or sputters.

We kicked off the Thailand celebration in the bustling city of Bangkok, where neon lights tangled with our excitement like glitter on a party dress. I remember pulling into the Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel, eyes scanning the parking lot already loaded with Land Rovers of every year and condition.

Engines thrummed as drivers performed last-minute checks, adjusting mirrors, tightening bolts, and comparing tire sizes. Later that evening, we all found ourselves on a dinner cruise drifting along the Chao Phraya River.

The city glowed in the background while conversation soared above the engine hum of the boat. I chatted with folks who’d driven halfway across Southeast Asia to be here, all because the Rovernuts had extended an open invitation to anyone willing to cross a few borders for an adventure.

Early the next morning, we left behind Bangkok’s tangled traffic to head north toward Khao Kho. If you’ve never driven in Thailand before, the shifting landscapes might catch you by surprise. One minute it’s an endless sprawl of concrete and highways, and the next you’re winding through rolling hills that shimmer under the bright sun.

Khao Kho is known for its cooler climate—a delightful contrast to Bangkok’s humidity—and we quickly made our base at the Blue Sky Resort, nestled amid lush green hills. While the others opted to follow the recommended scenic routes, I couldn’t resist forging my own path.

A dried-up bog beckoned—its cracked surface just daring me to test my tires on the hardened earth. With no one else game for a muddy detour, I set out with my Belgian friend Antoine, letting the thick muck cling to my undercarriage like sticky toffee and relishing the thrill of an off-road run adventure.

What I loved most about that portion of the trip was how unplanned it felt. Sure, there was a rough itinerary—arrive here, explore there—but the Rovernuts thrive on spontaneity. If someone found an interesting trail, word spread like wildfire. Within half an hour, you’d see a little caravan of Defenders and Discovery models chasing each other through winding paths.

By the time evening rolled in, we’d gather at the resort, comparing muddy wheel wells and exchanging images of the day. Over dinner, it was impossible not to feel impressed by the easy blend of personalities and nationalities. One table might be chatting about the best way to rebuild a gearbox; another might be swapped with tales of camping under star-filled skies in a remote corner of Malaysia or even outback Australia (kudos Andrew!).

I’d just finished mapping a brand-new 20-kilometer off-road route in the rugged backcountry of Chiang Khan when the Defender I’d borrowed from Vicky finally gave up the ghost.

The clutch failed at the most inconvenient time—smack in the middle of nowhere with nothing but dusty trails in every direction. Rather than panic, we decided to press on by carefully matching the revs, which was every bit as nerve-racking as it sounds. The Defender rattled and groaned, and my nerves weren’t in much better shape, but somehow, we managed to keep moving.

We got halfway before spotting a small cluster of fellow Rovernuts from Singapore—thank goodness for perfect timing.

We joined them for a quick lunch, swapping tales of mechanical hiccups over sandwiches, and they agreed to tow us the remaining distance to camp at a hair-raising 80 km/h with only a three-metre strap. Antoine took the wheel and handled that white-knuckle ride like a total pro, though my heart was in my throat the entire time.

Once we reached camp, I tracked down Vicky to let him know I was certain the slave cylinder had given out. He rummaged through the Defender’s stash of parts like he was on a treasure hunt, and sure enough, he unearthed exactly what we needed.

Without missing a beat, our dusty car park transformed into a makeshift garage, with everyone pitching in as though we were an F1 pit crew in the thick of a championship race. In no time at all, the Defender fired back to life, and we were ready to tackle the next stretch of our journey—just another day in the world of the Rovernuts.

Chiang Khan itself has a tranquil energy, thanks to its riverside charm and the winding walking street lined with rustic wooden homes. When we finally rolled into town, I sensed that everyone was looking forward to some relaxed sightseeing—though “relaxed” is a flexible term when you’re traveling with this crew.

We soon found ourselves sampling local barbecue right by the Mekong, collectively tearing into plates of grilled meat while retelling how the Defender nearly gave up a few miles back. Conversations wove around everything from grand expeditions in Europe to unexpected encounters with wildlife on dusty Australian tracks.

That’s the thing with the Rovernuts: they might hail from all corners of the globe, but the stories all blend into a single tapestry of shared passion.

The timing of our 2024 Rovernuts Festival also lined up with Loy Krathong, a traditional Thai festival where you release little candlelit floats onto the water. Standing along the Mekong’s edge, I watched each person send off their flickering krathong.

Later that same evening, we threw a dinner to toast the Rovernuts’ tenth anniversary. Between bites of sticky rice and sips of various local treats, we exchanged toasts, jokes, and heartfelt gratitude. A Land Rover-shaped cake made an appearance at one point, leading to plenty of camera flashes and raucous applause.

On our final morning together, there was this bittersweet vibe in the air as people began packing up their gear. Some had travel plans that would keep them in Thailand a bit longer, while others needed to head back home to jobs, families, and the everyday realities that seemed so far away for the past few days.

Over breakfast, the conversations naturally veered toward the future—would we gather again in another year, perhaps in a different country, or maybe even in the same place to retrace our tire tracks? One thing was certain: wherever the Rovernuts go next, they’ll bring that same spirit of collaboration and enthusiasm that’s kept them tight-knit for ten years.

Reflecting on those days, I realized it’s not just about Land Rovers or epic off-road routes—though both certainly add to the fun. It’s about the sense that no matter where you come from, if you show up willing to help or eager to swap a story, you’re in. You belong.

Whether you’re elbow-deep in grease or sipping a coffee at dawn, someone’s bound to strike up a conversation, ask about your day, or lend a hand if your rig starts leaking oil.

It’s an environment where multi-tools and camaraderie go hand in hand, and it’s hard to leave without picking up at least a little mechanical wisdom—or at least a few more phone numbers of folks you hope to meet on another trail.

All told, celebrating a decade of Rovernuts in Thailand felt like more than just a milestone—it felt like a promise of what’s yet to come. The group has grown, but it hasn’t lost the spark that brought it together in the first place.

If anything, it’s stronger now, fueled by a decade of breakdowns turned breakthroughs, meandering conversations that span every corner of the globe, and the realization that when you gather a bunch of passionate Land Rover owners in one place, you don’t just get a car meet—you get a traveling community. And me? I’m already looking forward to seeing where the next winding road takes us, confident that if anything breaks or goes sideways.

I’ll never have to face it alone. That, to me, is what the Rovernuts are all about.