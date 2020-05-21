The New Three Pedals + Liberté T-Shirt Reading time: about 2 minutes. Clothing

This is the new Three Pedals + Liberté t-shirt, we’ve taken the national motto of France “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” and added the word “Vélocité” which means “Velocity” or “Speed” as an homage to the many remarkable contributions the French have made to the world of motorsports.

The three pedals to the left are presented in the colors of the French flag, and the design is available on t-shirt colors that include dark heather grey, black, charcoal, turquoise, and kelly green.

Although France is often overlooked in favour of countries like Italy, Germany, Britain, and the United States, the French been responsible for some of the most significant races, racing drivers, and automobile marques in the world.

From the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Bol d’Or motorcycle endurance race to automobile marques like Bugatti, Alpine, Citroën, Peugeot, Renault, Ligier, Venturi, and many others. There have been countless top flight French racing drivers, not to mention Formula One and other top level racing teams.

The motto “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” first appeared during the French Revolution as a symbol of an ideal society, it was later adopted as the official national motto and it remains a strong influence on French culture and society to this day.

About The T-Shirt

T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us, instead of buying and wearing mass-produced sweatshop t-shirts we wanted to offer an alternative – 100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to keeping Silodrome online.

Silodrome is an independent website with no corporate overlords, these sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all roll further into the 21st century.

Each of these t-shirts is made from an exceptionally comfortable 60/40 blend of cotton and poly. The fabric is both combed and ringspun for a soft texture and a premium feel.

Warranty, Satisfaction & Returns

The talented team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. If you’re unhappy with your t-shirt, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.

