This is the Zeus Air from the team at the Uncharted Supply Co, it’s a tire inflator, vehicle jump starter, flashlight, and battery bank all-in-one, and it’s small enough to fit into the average car’s glove box.

The Zeus Air was developed very specifically to solve the two most common causes of vehicle breakdowns, a flat tire or a dead battery, and roll it into a single device so you don’t need to carry two or more additional things with you.

History Speedrun: The Uncharted Supply Co.

Uncharted Supply Co. is an emergency-preparedness and outdoor gear company based out of Park City, Utah, founded in November of 2016 by Christian Schauf. The whole idea behind the company was to drag survival gear into the modern era, all built around a statistic Schauf has repeated countless times in interviews – roughly 95% of survival situations are resolved within the first 72 hours.

It was that thinking led to the flagship product, the Seventy2 Survival System, a 72 hour all-in-one kit packed into a waterproof, color-coded backpack with survival instructions printed directly on an insert. Schauf launched it on Indiegogo in late 2016 and raised $491,406 USD, that was 1,649% of his original goal, making it the highest-funded survival product in crowdfunding history at the time.

To keep up with orders, he brought in three friends who quickly became key principals – web developer Eric Janowak, BMX legend and Hollywood stuntman Mike “Rooftop” Escamilla, and former Catchpenny bandmate Josh Anderson.

In 2017, Schauf and Escamilla took the Seventy2 onto the Shark Tank TV show, where Robert Herjavec wrote a check for $200,000 in exchange for 10% equity. Things have snowballed since, the Seventy2 has now been featured at the Museum of Modern Art, and the kit has been purchased by organizations including the FBI, CIA, Nike, and PayPal. The brand is now stocked in over 200 retail stores nationwide.

Schauf himself has one of the more colorful resumes in the outdoor industry – he grew up on a Wisconsin farm, earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studied music production at Berklee College of Music, then spent years touring with rock band Catchpenny – including 39 trips to the Middle East, including Iraq, performing for U.S. troops. That work later earned him Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year honors from the Pentagon. Somewhere in there he also helped launch Crispin Cider before its sale to MillerCoors.

The company’s product line has grown well beyond that original kit, it now includes the Seventy2 Core and Seventy2.0 Pro, the Overlander and Roadster auto kits, a pair of YETI-collaboration Basecamp packs in 30 L and 60 L sizes, a full range of First Aid kits, the Zeus Pro jump-starter and power bank, the sub-four-pound Rapid Raft, the Park Pack hip pack, plus knives, multitools, apparel, and nutrition and communication items.

The Uncharted Supply Co. Zeus Air

The Zeus Air is Uncharted Supply Co.’s roadside emergency device – it’s billed as the most compact device of its kind to combine a proper jump starter with a high-pressure air compressor, designed around the two most common ways drivers get stranded – a dead battery and a flat tire – without forcing you to carry separate tools for each.

On the jump-starter side of the equation, it puts out 2,000A of peak current and is rated to start gasoline engines up to 8.0 liters and diesel engines up to 6.0 liters. Uncharted credits a voltage multiplier design that runs all four battery cells simultaneously for instant energy transfer.

The integrated air compressor handles 10 to 150 PSI with a 40 L/min flow rate, a digital pressure readout, and a set-and-forget automatic shutoff. The company claims it can fill six to eight flat tires on a single charge, and it works just as happily on paddleboard, motorcycle, and bicycle tires as it does on car tires.

It has a 15,000 mAh, 55.5 Wh battery inside and power delivery runs through 60W USB-C (in and out) and 18W USB-A, fast enough to top up a phone in around an hour and a half or keep a laptop running.

Uncharted says the unit itself recharges in 1.5 hours over USB-C, and that there’s enough capacity to charge an iPhone about four times before it needs juice again. A 300-lumen LED rounds things out with constant, strobe, and SOS modes, and the system is protected against short circuits, over- and under-voltage, and temperature swings.

Each one comes in a nylon hard-shell case, packed with the Zeus Air itself, jumper cables, an inflation hose, nozzle adapters for various valves, and a USB-C/USB-A charging cable. Uncharted’s pitch is that the Zeus Air replaces six separate individual items – a battery bank, jump starter, inflator, flashlight, phone charger, and USB-C laptop charger – into something small enough to live in your glove box.

The Zeus Air is now being offered by Huckberry with free US shipping and free US returns. You can visit their store listing here to read more or get your own.

Images courtesy of the Uncharted Supply Co.