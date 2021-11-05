This is the SOG PowerAccess Deluxe Multitool, it contains 21 individual tools and that’s not including the 12 piece hex bit kit that it comes supplied with.

SOG Specialty Knives was founded back in 1986 by Spencer Frazer with a single purpose in mind: he wanted to reproduce the original MACV-SOG Bowie knife that had been carried by a classified US special ops unit during the Vietnam War.

In the years since, SOG had grown to become a major supplier of knives to modern US Special Forces, and their SOG SEAL Team Elite knife passed the military evaluation program by the US government, and it’s now carried by many US Navy Seals.

The SOG PowerAccess Deluxe Multitool has an MSRP of just $79.95, notably less than a comparable Leatherman, and it has no fewer functions, with 21 individual tools.

This model also has patented compound leverage plier heads that double the cutting and gripping power of the pliers and cutters.

Each multitool is made entirely from 440 series stainless steel and contains a 1/4″ drive, an awl, a can opener, a gripper, a medium flat screwdriver, a philips screwdriver, a ruler, a straight edged blade, a magnetic 1/4″ hex bit driver (and a 12 piece hex bit kit), a chisel, a three-side file, a bottle opener, a full serrated blade, a hard wire cutter, needle nose pliers, a protractor, a small flat screwdriver, a wood saw, a jewelry driver, and a soft wire cutter.

