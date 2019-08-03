The Perfect Road-Trip Guitar? The Ultra-Light Acoustic Travel Guitar – $330 USD

The Ultra-Light Acoustic Travel Guitar was developed by the team at Traveler Guitar as a compact instrument that can be carried on a motorcycle, in your suitcase, or in the airline overhead compartment on a plane. It measures in at just 5¼” wide with the lap rest detached, it’s 28” long, 2” deep, and a featherlight 2 lbs 14 oz in weight.
The key to the full-size sound from a small-sized guitar is the proprietary In-Body Tuning System, rather than a traditional head the strings are tuned inside the body. This helps to significantly reduce the overall length, a normal full guitar body is avoided to keep with and depth to a minimum, instead the Ultra-Light Acoustic Travel Guitar uses an acoustic piezo pickup and a standard 1/4 inch output jack.
The guitar comes with its own acoustic headphone amp, and it can be plugged into any standard guitar amplifier for normal use. There are already a wide range of small, portable guitar amps out there that would be ideal for road-trip use, like the Marshall MS-4 Micro Amp.
The neck and body of the guitar is made from one-piece of tough Eastern American hard maple, it has a detachable laprest, and it includes transportation bag with a front pocket and double carry handle.
Guitars that are suitable for motorcycle road-trips tend to be thin on the ground, the bulk of a normal acoustic or electric guitar is just too much to reasonably carry – that said, many have managed it.
The Ultra-Light Acoustic Travel Guitar is perfectly sized to strap to the back of your side pannier or it could be stowed across the top of your rear seat sideways – at 28 inches long it should be a few inches narrower than your handlebars, although you might want to avoid lane-splitting.
The team at Traveler Guitar have been building highly portable guitars since 1992, and are recognised as world leaders in their field – over the past 27+ years they’ve sold over 85,000 guitars to people in over 30 countries.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The iconic Fisher Bullet Space Pen, named for its sleek bullet-shaped rounded ends, has long been celebrated as an icon of mid-century modern design, and you’ll find examples in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection as a symbol of American industrial design. The Myth Of The Million Dollar NASA Pen vs Soviet Space Pencils The Space Pen…
The Randolph Aviator Sunglasses (and their almost identical forbear) have been standard issue to all US astronauts and fighter pilots since 1958, officially known as the Flight Goggle 58. The optical manufacturer was established in the small town of Randolph just outside of Boston, Massachusetts and quickly became famous for their almost indestructible frame joints…
The Pendulux Altimeter Table Clock looks like it was pulled from the cockpit of a military surplus B-17 bomber in the years after WW2, but in reality it’s a brand new clock made from cast aluminium alloy, brass, and glass. With a hefty weight of 1.6 lbs, the Pendulux clock isn’t a lightweight. The team…
This 16-cylinder stirling engine is a fully-functioning model capable of speeds of almost 2,000 rpm. It’s powered by burning butane (lighter gas), there’s a small clear cylinder at the rear of the engine that feeds gas through copper pipes up to the 8 bases of the rear “hot” cylinders. Stirling Engines Stirling engines are remarkably simple,…
This is the new minimalist Red Wing Heritage wallet and card holder, with space for 4 cards (8 if you double stack) and folded cash courtesy of its central pocket. Low-profile wallets like this are surging in popularity as people seek to beat the bulge – wallets seem to take on a life of their…
The Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack is the first bag we’ve ever featured that has no stitching, and no snaps, buttons, or clips. Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack The cleverness of this bag’s design lies in its simplicity, it’s made from a combination of Hermann Oak leather split hide…