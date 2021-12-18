This is the Nexx X.G200 Ghardaia Helmet, it’s a new style that as recently added to the popular X.G200 classic enduro helmet line.

Up until just a few short years ago people who ride vintage and modern classic motorcycles were faced with a serious issue – there were few (if any) modern helmets that actually suited the style of their bikes.

As modern classic motorcycles have become more popular the shortage of suitable helmets has been addressed, and now almost every major helmet manufacturer in the world has a line of retro motorcycle helmets that offer modern levels of safety, fit, and finish.

The series of Nexx X.G200 helmets have been modeled on 1970s-era enduro and motocross helmets, with wide open face ports that are great for both airflow and for accommodating riders who use goggles.

Each X.G200 helmet also comes with a snap-on sun visor that can be quickly removed if you need to do any high-speed or highway riding to reduce aerodynamic drag. The shell of these helmets is made from an X-Matrix material that consists fiberglass, 3D organic fibers, high-performance organic fibers, and biaxial fiberglass.

Inside each helmet you’ll find an industry standard EPS impact absorbing liner which is covered with a comfortable anti-sweat and anti-allergic fabric inner lining.

Ventilation is everything when it comes to off-road and dual sport helmets – as they’re often used in warmer weather, so the team at Nexx have given the X.G200 helmet both chin bar and top vents to maintain excellent airflow.

The X.G200 helmet comes in sizes from XS up to XXL and the Ghardaia design comes in two colorways – yellow with white and black stripes or white with blue and red stripes.

