It’s entirely possible that this is the single greatest golf cart that’s ever been created – it has a handbuilt X-34 Landspeeder-style body based on the underpinnings of an electric 2012 Club Car golf cart.

The body is largely made from shaped aluminum panels all given distressed paintwork to look like the original Star Wars vehicle. The three faux-turbine engines even have speakers installed to make realistic sound effects as you go flying across the fairways.

Above Video: This is a clip from “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” showing the (original) X-34 Landspeeder as Luke and Obi Wan drive it down into Mos Eisley.

History Speedrun: The (Real) X-34 Landspeeder

The X-34 Landspeeder that Luke Skywalker drives across Tatooine in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope was one of the most memorable vehicles of the film, and it was one of the best selling Star Wars toys as a result. It was designed by Tom Karen of British industrial design firm Ogle Design and built around the chassis and running gear of a Reliant Bond Bug, the three-wheeled microcar Karen had designed a few years earlier.

When it was finished, the X-34 Landspeeder prop was shipped to Tunisia for the 1976 desert-location shoot. Karen worked under special effects supervisor John Stears, whose earlier credits included the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger. Stears had already won an Academy Award for Thunderball and would win his second for Star Wars itself.

The Bond Bug donated its 700cc Reliant four-cylinder engine, 4-speed gearbox, and its unusual one-front, two-rear wheel arrangement. Karen’s Ogle Design team, working closely with Stears, added a wide fiberglass body, an integrated cockpit for two, and three dummy jet turbines on the tail.

The three visible wheels remained a significant production problem, until set decorator Roger Christian mounted angled mirrors along the flanks to reflect the ground upward, and rigged a broom beneath the vehicle to kick up dust and mask the tires.

Camera angles hid the wheels in mid-shots. For long shots, the crew used shadow effects and a smear of gelatin on the camera lens, producing the low blur Lucas nicknamed “the Force Spot.” The 1997 Special Edition used digital cleanup to better disguise the wheels, though purists felt the film lost a bit of the original magic.

In the Star Wars universe, the X-34 is a civilian speeder built by SoroSuub Corporation, it’s 3.4 meters long, powered by a repulsorlift generator augmented by three air-cooled thrust turbines, with a top speed of 155 mph and a one-meter operating altitude. Luke sells his to a Mos Eisley dealer to help pay for passage aboard the Millennium Falcon, and later Star Wars reference materials put the sale price at 2,000 credits.

The original X-34 prop is now part of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art collection where it remains one of the stand-out attractions.

The X-34 Landspeeder-Style Golf Cart Shown Here

The vehicle is a 2012 Club Car electric golf cart, though you might never have guessed by looking at it, as it’s been fitted with a body resembling the SoroSuub X-34 Landspeeder driven by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope. The seller bought the cart in 2025 and completed the conversion shortly thereafter.

Most of the body is made from aluminum, finished in multi-tone paint with simulated chips and fading that closely echo the weathered look of the original X-34 movie prop. Three dummy thrust turbines are mounted at the rear, each containing a hidden speaker that plays turbine-like sound effects, the turbines can also be retracted for transport. A curved windscreen sits ahead of the cockpit, and 8 inch wheels are hidden behind a mirrored skirt to create the illusion that the vehicle is hovering.

The front section hinges upward and the side doors slide open. Inside the cockpit are two bucket seats, machined aluminum accents, cup holders, lightsaber storage, and multicolor lighting. A yoke-style steering wheel with a Rebel Alliance crest center cap fronts a dash with a keyed ignition, gauges for traction and accessory battery voltage, and a rearview camera display.

The 48 volt electric motor is powered by a 51 volt lithium battery and drives the rear wheels through a forward-reverse transmission. A separate 12 volt sealed lead-acid battery runs the lighting, speakers, and camera, and each battery has its own onboard charger.

This X-34 Landspeeder-style golf cart is now being sold at no reserve on a bill of sale out of Brooksville, Florida. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer