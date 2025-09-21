This is the Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug, it’s a tough, vacuum insulated mug designed for camping, trekking, and overlanding use with stainless steel construction and a press-fit Tritan lid.

That lid allows easy sipping on the go and reduces the chance of spillages significantly. These mugs are dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and they come in a range of colors including matte black, nightfall, wine, and of course, that classic Stanley “Hammertoe Green” (shown above).

History Speedrun: Stanley

Stanley was founded by inventor William Stanley Jr. in 1913 – he was a prolific electrical engineer but he’s best-known today for creating the revolutionary all-steel vacuum bottle. Before this, vacuum-insulated bottles typically used glass liners, which were fragile and not well-suited to rough handling.

Stanley’s breakthrough idea was to build a double-walled steel container with a vacuum layer between the walls, providing thermal insulation for the fluids inside but offering much improved durability.

Initially, Stanley bottles were aimed at professionals who worked outdoors, particularly in industries like railroads, construction, logging, and oil drilling. The tough nature of the design made it ideal for these sort of environments, and it quickly gained popularity across North America.

By the 1920s and 1930s, Stanley bottles were common among blue-collar factory workers who relied on them to keep coffee hot for the duration of their oftentimes long shifts.

During World War II, the Stanley bottle saw widespread use among American soldiers and with the industrial workers involved in the war effort. In the post-war years, the brand expanded its product line to include lunch boxes, cook sets, and larger thermoses, still maintaining its utilitarian working class image.

Today, the Stanley brand remains one of the best-known in its market segment, if not the best-known outright. In the 2020s the Stanley Cup became a status symbol of sorts, with people waiting in long lines to buy one, and prices on the aftermarket for rare versions reaching borderline-obscene levels.

The Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug

The Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug was designed for situations where you don’t really need a full-sized vacuum flask – like when you’re sitting around a campfire or setting up in a cabin by the lake. It holds 12 ounces of fluid, that’s 354ml, and it has tough, double-walled 18/8 stainless steel construction.

These mugs are BPA-free and dishwasher safe, as noted above, and they weigh in at 0.7 lbs apiece. The clever Tritan™ drink-through lid has a sliding sipper, allowing you to sip when needed and not spill when you’re on the go.

This mug is now being offered for sale on the official Stanley Amazon store here in four colorways, and it can keep hot drinks hot for up to one and a half hours.

Images courtesy of Stanley