This is the build your own Arctic Shearwater surfboard kit from the team at Grain Surfboards, it comes in two boxes and takes about 40 hours to build – once you’re finished you’ll have your own hand-built wooden surfboard ready to hit the beach.

Many who build these boards do use them for their intended purpose – surfing – but many others use them as display pieces at home almost like sculptures or works of art. And it’s not hard to see why.

History Speedrun: Grain Surfboards

Grain Surfboards was founded in 2005 in York, Maine, by Mike LaVecchia, as a new company focused on building wooden surfboards using sustainable materials, as well as traditional techniques and craftsmanship.

The company designs and builds hollow wooden boards built primarily from northern white cedar sourced locally in Maine, chosen for its toughness, strength-to-weight characteristics, and its environmental footprint.

Alongside finished boards, Grain produces complete DIY wooden surfboard kits that include pre-milled cedar planks, internal frames, hardware, epoxy, and detailed instructions. These kits were created to give home builders access to the same construction experience used in the Maine workshop.

The company also operates hands-on board-building courses, allowing students to complete a wooden surfboard under professional guidance. Grain’s design philosophy prioritizes a long-lasting surfboard, easy repairability, and minimal waste – with offcuts repurposed into smaller products.

Its models cover a wide range of surfboard categories, from shortboards to longboards, each made with the same hollow-core system. Over time, Grain Surfboards has become one of the most visible modern producers of wooden surfboards in the United States (and int he world), and they have shipping kits and completed boards to new owners around the world.

The DIY Arctic Shearwater Surfboard Kit Shown Here

The build your own Arctic Shearwater surfboard kit comes in two boxes, one containing all the pre-cut wood pieces you’ll need, and the other containing the glassing supplies to finish the job and ensure it’s ready for immersion in water.

It takes your average builder, someone with no previous experience that is, about 40 hours to complete the kit and end up with a finished board. There are a number of different board sizes and styles on offer, we’ve chosen the 7’2″ twin-fin here as it’ll be one of the easiest to use for new surfers.

The kit is now available to buy from the official Huckberry store here with delivery slated for the first week or so of January.

Images courtesy of Huckberry