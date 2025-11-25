This is the GoRuck Rucker 4.0 it comes in 15, 20, and 25 liter sizes, and they all come with the company’s unusual lifetime guarantee – meaning that if you wear it out or break it, they will fix or replace it free of charge – with no receipt necessary.

The Rucker 4.0 is the fourth generation of this design, and as the name implies, it’s designed for rucking – carrying heavy weights on your back over long distances military-style to build muscle and burn calories. The good news is that the bag also works great as a normal backpack whenever you need it.

History Speedrun: GoRuck

GoRuck began back in 2008 when former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier Jason McCarthy started building early rucksack prototypes while his wife Emily was working with the CIA. It all started out in Emily’s house in West Africa in between Jason’s deployments, where the two worked on designing gear that brought military-grade toughness into everyday use backpacks for the civilian market.

McCarthy’s first GR1 backpack prototypes were made in small batches and tested by fellow Special Forces operators before reaching paying customers, to ensure all the kinks had been worked out.

GoRuck’s growth was slow initially until 2010, when McCarthy introduced the first GoRuck Challenge. This was a small team-based endurance event led by Special Forces veterans and it quickly developed into a national program, helping the company build a community while increasing demand for its packs.

By combining gear and events under one identity, the company positioned itself as both an equipment manufacturer and a physical fitness movement – all built around rucking.

GoRuck expanded production in the following years while growing its presence in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Compay growth included larger product lines, international events, partnerships with charities supporting the military community.

The GoRuck Rucker 4.0

The GoRuck Rucker 4.0 is the latest version of the Rucker series of backpacks from the American company. They come in 15, 20, and 25 liter sizes and they have special pockets built in to take weight plates (or ruck plates) which can be bought in 10, 20, 30, and 45 lb variants.

It also functions as a normal backpack with plenty of internal space for the kind of things you might carry on a daily basis, or the things you might want to take on a hike. The 20 and 25 liter versions are the best sellers, likely because they can carry more gear.

As noted higher up, each of these bags comes with the GoRuck lifetime warranty, this covers any breakage or worn out parts, and they’ll either fix or repair your bag for free – you don’t even need to provide a receipt or proof of purchase.

Each bag is made from 1000D Cordura®, with back panels and shoulder straps made from 210D HT (High Tenacity) Cordura®. These bags are designed for carrying much more weight than a normal backpack, and so they have lumbar padding that supports the natural curve of your back as well as thicker shoulder straps with extra padding.

Inside you’ll find two interior velcro mesh pockets, an interior D-ring and hydration tube exit port under the top handle of the ruck, and the bag has YKK zippers with silent, glove friendly zipper pulls made from parachute 550 cord.

The Rucker 4.0 is now available on the official GoRuck Amazon store here, and it may very well be the last backpack you ever need to buy.

Images courtesy of GoRuck