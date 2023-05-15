This is the Stakeout Multi-Tool by Gerber Gear, it’s an 11-in-1 multi-tool that was developed by the American company as the perfect device for camping trips into the backcountry.

The Stakeout has a 2.2″ plain edge Scandi-grind blade with frame lock, a wood saw, scissors, and an awl. It also has a file, a tent stake puller, tweezers, a ferro rod striker, a bottle opener, a ruler, and a carabiner clip so it can be quickly and easily attached to a backpack or belt-loop.

Gerber Gear was founded in 1939 by Joseph Gerber. Interestingly, it didn’t start off as a knife company. Instead, it began as an advertising agency in Portland, Oregon in 1910.

The transition from an ad agency to a knife manufacturer began when Joseph Gerber sent out handmade knife sets as holiday gifts to clients. The knives, which were made by a local knifemaker, were so well-received that they began to be sold through catalog retailer Abercrombie & Fitch.

By 1939, demand for these knives had grown to the point where Joseph Gerber decided to transition his business into a knife manufacturing company, and Gerber Legendary Blades was born. Over the course of the 20th century and into the 21st the company would grow to become one of the largest of its kind in the USA.

Today Gerber is the largest maker of knives and multi-tools for the United States armed forces, they also supply knives, multi-tools, and other equipment to countless law enforcement agencies, rescue services, and first responders.

The Stakeout Multi-Tool retails for $55 USD and it comes with a limited lifetime warranty. It weighs in at 3.32 oz, it has an open length (with the knife extended) of 6.6″, a closed length of 4.5″, and a width of 0.75″.

