This is the Shoei Glamster, it’s a modern full-face motorcycle helmet with a vintage shell design and there’s one thing we need to get out of the way immediately – the model name is horrendous.

The terrible name is a shame really, as the helmet itself is fantastic by every other measure, and it’s become a major new player in the world of retro-modern motorcycle gear that’s so popular with those who ride vintage and modern classic motorcycles.

The Shoei Glamster is a newer addition to the Japanese company’s Neo-Classic series, this line of helmets have retro styling but they’re made with entirely modern materials, and they meet or exceed modern safety standards.

The Glamster was released in 2020 and while the design was generally well-received the name was widely panned. It’s a combination of the words “glamour” and “hipster,” two terms that very few motorcyclists want to have associated with them.

Sometimes there is a disconnect between the marketing department responsible for naming a product and the target audience for that product, and this seems to be one of those times.

The helmet itself is excellent however, with an AIM (Advanced Integrated Matrix) shell, a dual layer shock absorbing EPS liner, and an E.Q.R.S. (Emergency Quick Release System) that simplifies helmet removal in emergencies – allowing paramedics to get the helmet off without exacerbating any injuries.

The Glamster comes in three shell sizes, this means you can get the correct size without ended up looking like a bobblehead. The helmet also comes with built-in ventilation in the chin bar and above the face port, a removable/washable padded liner, a flip-up CPB-1 visor, and an industry standard double-D closure system.

The helmet can be bought in both major helmet certifications – DOT (for the USA) and ECE 22.05 (for Europe). Pricing does vary depending on location but you can expect to pay somewhere in the vicinity of $350-$400+ USD.

