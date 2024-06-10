This is the Jaguar XK 140 SE as many have never seen it before, it was made to a unique design by legendary Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti, and it’s currently in partially restored condition awaiting a new owner.

The XK120 and the XK140 that followed were among the most celebrated Jaguars of the 1950s, and some of the most celebrated sports cars on both sides of the Atlantic. They were powered by a version of the XK straight-six engine that had already won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times by 1955, and it would go on to claim another two victories before it was done.

Fast Facts: The Michelotti Jaguar XK 140

The XK140, introduced in 1954, was the successor to the XK120, maintaining similar styling with improvements like larger bumpers, flashing turn signals, a new grille, and more interior space. The XK140 was offered in three main versions: Roadster, Drophead Coupé (DHC), and Fixed Head Coupé (FHC), each catering to different needs, with the Roadster being the most sporting of the trio.

The XK140 SE featured performance upgrades including a high-performance head from the Jaguar C-type race car, two-inch SU H8 carburetors, heavier torsion bars, and a dual exhaust. The SE version’s engine produced 210 bhp, up from 190 bhp in the standard car, making it popular among amateur racers.

Giovanni Michelotti, a legendary Italian automotive stylist, created a bespoke design for this car after it was involved in a serious accident in Paris in 1957. The car was sent to Michelotti, who gave it a new life with a new aluminum body, a high waistline, fastback styling, and a custom interior.

The car has remained in partially-restored condition for many years, and it’s now being offered for sale in the hopes that a new owner will provide the restoration it needs, and get it back on the road. It’s due to cross the auction block with RM Sotheby’s with a price guide of $380,000 – $445,000 USD.

The “Special Equipment” Jaguar XK140 SE

The Jaguar XK140 debuted in 1954 as a replacement for the outgoing XK120 model. The XK120 remains one of the most important Jaguars ever made, it was the fastest production car in the world when it went on sale in 1948, and it counted a number of celebrities among its owner list – including Clark Gable.

Due to the significance of the XK120, Jaguar wisely decided to make the XK140 more of an evolution of the earlier model, rather than a blank slate redesign. The styling was kept much the same, with just discreet changes, like slightly larger bumpers, a cast one-piece grille, flashing turn signals, and more interior space to better accommodate larger drivers.

This new interior space was achieved by moving the engine forward by 3 inches, then moving the firewall and dashboard forward accordingly. The XK140 came in the same three primary versions as the earlier XK120, there was a Roadster, a Drophead Coupé (DHC), and a Fixed Head Coupé (FHC).

The Roadster was a more minimalist convertible for the sporting driver, whereas the Drophead Coupé had a much more substantial folding roof, as well as wind up windows and a more opulent interior. The Fixed Head Coupé had much in common with the Drophead, but it had a fixed steel roof with no option for top-down driving.

The Special Equipment or “SE” version of the XK140 came with a series of performance upgrades over the standard car. These included the higher performance head from the Jaguar C-type race car, two-inch SU H8 carburetors, heavier torsion bars, and a dual exhaust that was known to have a nice burble.

The standard engine was good for 190 bhp, whereas the SE version could produce 210 bhp. This made it popular with the amateur racers of the day, and many examples of the XK140 SE were raced in higher levels of motorsport.

The Jaguar XK140 SE By Michelotti

The car you see here started life as a standard, factory-built XK140 in 1955. It was a cream colored example with two-tone blue interior and left-hand drive, and it was delivered new in France to its first owner, Madame Jeanne Gaymard of Paris.

Two years later in 1957 the car was involved in a serious accident, possibly a victim of Paris’ famously temperamental traffic, and it was sent off to Italy where Giovanni Michelotti was tasked with giving it an all new aluminum body.

He developed a novel body design with a high waistline and fastback styling, he also turned his attention to the interior, instruments, and other a number of other details which were all changed to his own bespoke design.

Interestingly it was around the time of the rebuild that a Jaguar C-Type (XKC016) retired from racing, it’s high-performance engine was removed and installed into the new Michelotti XK140, and the car retained this engine for a number of years.

A correct-type XK 140 engine block has now been fitted, in the interests of bringing the car back to as close to original condition as possible. It’s known that Michelotti designed a total of three XK140s, each unique, and each a completely different from the original Jaguar design.

This vehicle has remained well-known in Jaguar circles, it’s an unusual piece of Jaguar history and a car that has attracted a lot of attention over the years – so much so that it was acquired by the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Division.

They would ultimately sell the car, and it’s now being offered once again in the hopes that a new owner will either finish the restoration or have it finished professionally, to get the car back on the road, and doubtless back onto the pristine lawns of some of the world’s most high-end concours events.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with RM Sotheby’s on the 12 of June with a price guide of £300,000 – £350,000 or approximately $380,000 – $445,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s