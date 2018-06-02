The Seventy2 Survival System – A Bug Out Bag For The 21st Century

The Seventy2 Survival System was designed with one very specific task in mind – keeping you alive for 72 hours after a major catastrophe. As the Uncharted Supply Co explains, 95% of all survival situations are resolved within 72 hours, but the first 72 hours are critical.
In many respects, the Seventy2 Survival System is an all-in-one bug out bag for the 21st century. It wasn’t developed for bunker-building survivalist preppers, but rather for everyday people who want to be ready in case they ever face another pandemic like the Spanish flu, a major natural disaster, or any one of countless worst case scenarios.
Each Seventy2 rucksack is made from durable and waterproof 600D tarpaulin, it has roll-top construction, and a large waterproof compartment for important documents and electronics. The bag’s sternum strap features integrated emergency whistle for attracting attention if needed, the shoulder straps are padded and there’s a padded waist belt too – to keep you comfortable if you have to hike out of a disaster zone.
Inside the bag you’ll find a wide array of survival gear including a two-person Mylar tent, a Mylar space blanket, a Swayer water filter than can clean up to 100,000 gallons, a survival knife and a magnesium fire starter, goggles and an air filtration mask, a first aid kit, emergency rations, and much more.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Spidi Metropole is a new motorcycle jacket from the Italian company designed specifically for winter and cool weather riding. It has both Thermore® EVOdown insulation to keep you warm, and an H2Out membrane to keep you dry. For safety, the outer shell is made from a high tenacity polyamide tenax fabric for abrasion resistance,…
Read More
The 1968 iteration of the Shelby GT350 Mustang benefitted from a relocation of the production line from the California-based Shelby factory to the larger and more modern Ford plant in Ionia, Michigan. The advantage of this move was that 1968 and onward Shelby Mustangs tended to have overall better build quality, though purists do often…
Read More
The Dodge Super Bee was named for the platform it’s based on – the Chrysler “B” platform that it shared with a number of other iconic American cars including the Plymouth Road Runner and the Chrysler 300. A Brief History of the Original Dodge 440 Six Pack Super Bees The incredible success of the Road…
Read More
These billet aluminum handlebar switches by Lions Den Motorcycles are individually CNC machined in England, they come in either two or three button layouts, and you can choose between black or stainless steel buttons. Lions Den Motorcycles is a British custom motorcycle garage run by Daniel Thomas – a former professional musician who travelled the…
Read More
The British M.O.D. Survival Knife is endorsed by the British Ministry of Defence and made in England with two primary design criteria – efficiency and simplicity. The hefty blade is made of high-carbon steel so it’ll retain an edge even under heavy use, and it’s treated with a corrosion-resistant phosphate coating. Designed for military use, the…
Read More
The Singer Track1 Chronograph is the first foray into the world of horology by the world famous team at Singer Vehicle Design – a company that builds what are unquestionably the greatest reimagined Porsche 911s you’ll find anywhere. The movement chosen for the Singer Track1 is staggeringly complex, in fact it’s only been previously used…
Read More