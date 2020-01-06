The Seventy2 Pro Survival System By Uncharted Supply Co. Reading time: about 2 minutes. American

If you had 15 minutes notice that you needed to leave your house in an emergency, what survival items would you grab? The Seventy2 Pro Survival System by Uncharted Supply Co., is a dedicated survival pack for two people designed to provide everything you need to answer that question. It contains the essentials you’ll need to survive for 72 hours – the time by which 95% of emergency survival situations are resolved.

Survival kits and bug out bags are nothing new of course, they’ve been around in some form or another for countless years, but as time moves forward they get better equipped and better built. Regardless of where any of us live we still face occasional local natural and manmade disasters including earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes/typhoons/cyclones, flooding, disease outbreaks, wildfires, tsunamis, and the list goes on from there.

In most developed countries the first 72 hours are the most critical, and it’s essential that people have food, water, first aid/medical supplies, shelter, flashlights, the ability to light fires, space blankets to keep warm, and a slew of other items.

What the team at Uncharted Supply Co. have done is work with first responders, doctors, special forces operators, mountain guides, and other specialists to fill this waterproof, durable backpack with the survival essentials you’ll need to get you through the critical 72 hours (and beyond).

Inside the Seventy2 Pro Survival System pack you’ll find:

– An aluminum water bottle

– A Sawyer water filter with collapsible water tank, good for up to 100,000 gallons

– A collapsible water pouch with 2 L capacity

– Beanies to retain body heat x 2

– Lined, textured cold weather gloves

– Mylar thermal survival tent for two adults

– Mylar thermal space blanket x 2

– Protective rubber goggles x 2

– Duct tape, five yards

– Collapsible shovel/pickaxe with carrying case

– Air-activated heat packs that stay hot for 10 hours

– Lightweight air filtration mask x 2

– 15 antibacterial wipes with resealable package

– 24 survival bars with 200 calories each

– Compact flashlight

– Compact multitool

– Fixed blade knife with paracord wrapped handle and safety sheath

– Magnesium alloy fire starter

– SPF 30 sunscreen

– Waterproof match case

– 100 ft of paracord

– Water syringe to clean Sawyer filter or clean cuts

– Two chemical stick lights

– Radio/electronics charger powered with DC charging, hand-crank or solar

– A first aid kit

Ben Branch





