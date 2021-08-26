These are the new-for-2021 Rokker Urban Rebel Boots, they’re designed to evoke the style and feel of classic early 20th century work boots while offering 21st century protection for motorcyclists.

Each pair of Urban Rebel boots are handmade in Portugal, they have a greased vintage cowhide leather upper which provides both water-resistance and longevity, helping to avoid having the leather wear out over time and crack.

The boots also have a heavy-duty Vibram outsole which is oil-resistant, anti-abrasion, and non-slip. Inside you’ll find a shock-absorbing insole that helps to keep them comfortable even after a day of walking around – a feature sadly lacking from many motorcycle boots.

Rokker have installed heel and toe protection for motorcycle use and they have an additional leather tab stitched on over the big toe of each boot to help avoid having a hole worn through due to gear changing.

The boots have a standard lace closure with triple rows of eyelets at the top for getting them on and off quickly and easily. Sizing ranges from 39 to 46 and there’s a handy size guide on the website to help you convert your size and get boots that fit right the first time.

Rokker are offering both black and brown versions of the Urban Rebel Boots, and they’re priced at £329 before shipping. They’re currently for sale via Urban Rider who offer worldwide delivery, and you can click here to see the black boots or click here to see the brown boots.

Images via Urban Rider