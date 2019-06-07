Roeg Pereuna – A New Classically-Styled Full Face Motorcycle Helmet

The Roeg Pereuna is a new full face motorcycle helmet from the Dutch brand, it’s been designed with a lightweight fibreglass shell and it meets or exceeds the European ECE 22.05 safety standard – one of the toughest in the world.
The team at Roeg (pronounced “rogue”) created an all-new shell design for the Pereuna taking design cues from the golden age of two-stroke motocross – the ’70s and ’80s. The helmet features a large face port for optimal visibility and airflow, and with ample room for off-road goggles to be worn.
A three-stud peak visor comes as standard, it’s tinted rather than opaque, and there are a range of optional coloured visors and goggles designed by Roeg to fit the Pereuna.
Inside the helmet you’ll find an impact absorbing EPS liner topped with soft foam, it has removable, washable cheek pads and there are speaker pockets over each ear.
Roeg offer the Pereuna in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, the sizing does range approximately 1 size larger than normal, and there’s handy sizing guide on the website to help ensure you get the perfect fit first time.
Colors include corn yellow, fog white, matte black, metal black, and oompa orange. Closure is by padded chin strap with a double D-ring closure, and all helmets carry the ECE 22.05 safety certification.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Magrette Moana Pacific Professional Kara dive watch is a New Zealand-built timepiece with a Swiss caliber STP1-11 automatic movement and a brushed grade 5 titanium case, it’s water resistant down to an impressive 1,650 feet and it’s strictly limited to 1010 units. Magrette was founded by Dion McAsey, a New Zealand-born designer and lifelong…
Abel Brown is an American motorcycle gear company based in Fort Collins, Colorado. They pride themselves on very close attention to detail and only using the best materials, to create gear that’ll last for decades. Just like it did back in the old days before the race to the lowest price-point began. Each pair of…
The Piloti 1923 Retro Limited Edition 24H Le Mans Driving Shoe has been designed to evoke the styling of the boots worn by legendary racing drivers like Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, Mike Hawthorn, and many others. Piloti named the boots after the year of the first running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans,…
The MotoTote MTX Sport Motorcycle Carrier is rapidly becoming one of the most popular ways for people to transport motorcycles on everything from overloading expeditions to weekends in the dunes or at the track. Instead of needing to buy a stand alone trailer with all the bells and whistles required for carrying motorcycles, the MotoTote…
The new Amalfi Series One S by De Rijke & Co. is wristwatch designed by Laurens de Rijke specifically for drivers, the watch’s case is actually made up of two sections – an inner primary case and an external case that the internal case moves within. The watch can be rotated 90º allowing you to…
The Redverz Atacama Expedition Motorcycle Tent is now on its third generation, when Redverz first released the Atacama back in 2008 it revolutionized motorcycle camping, and it spawned a slew of copycats. The obvious main attraction to the tent is the integrated garage – an invaluable space that can fit a full-sized adventure bike loaded…