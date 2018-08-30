Ride Journal Magazine Reading time: about 1 minute. Australian

Ride Journal Magazine is a great example of what motorcycle magazines should be, with pages full of stunning photography and beautifully written articles – without any advertising clutter.

The magazine is the work of well-known motorcycle writer and photographer Jeremy Hammer who you can follow on Instagram here. Jeremy is a native of one of the most isolated cities in the world – Perth in Western Australia.

Perth has a large and diverse motorcycle community featuring everyone from adventure bike riders to cafe racers and everyone in between. Jeremy focusses on the constantly growing modern custom scene in the city, around the country, and around the world.

Ride Journal Magazine is printed on thick, recycled paper stock and it measures in at 148 x 210 mm – perfectly sized to fit in your pannier or glove compartment. Though it is a magazine it’s also a coffee table book of sorts, designed to take up residence in the middle of your living room for whenever you need an injection of distilled moto essence.

