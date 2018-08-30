Ride Journal Magazine is a great example of what motorcycle magazines should be, with pages full of stunning photography and beautifully written articles – without any advertising clutter.
The magazine is the work of well-known motorcycle writer and photographer Jeremy Hammer who you can follow on Instagram here. Jeremy is a native of one of the most isolated cities in the world – Perth in Western Australia.
Perth has a large and diverse motorcycle community featuring everyone from adventure bike riders to cafe racers and everyone in between. Jeremy focusses on the constantly growing modern custom scene in the city, around the country, and around the world.
Ride Journal Magazine is printed on thick, recycled paper stock and it measures in at 148 x 210 mm – perfectly sized to fit in your pannier or glove compartment. Though it is a magazine it’s also a coffee table book of sorts, designed to take up residence in the middle of your living room for whenever you need an injection of distilled moto essence.
Subscribe Here
Related Posts
The Bell Moto-3 Ace Cafe GP 66 Helmet looks almost identical to the helmets worn by enduro, scrambler, motocross, and desert riders in the 1970s. Despite this vintage look, the helmets are made using modern materials to modern safety standards – meeting or surpassing both the DOT (American) and ECE 22.05 (European) helmet certification standards….
Read More
This article was written by the talented team at Ellaspede. Often the case with stock motorcycles, the best examples of each are usually those released in the final year of the model’s run. John’s 1974 Ducati 450 Desmo Mk 3 is one such example. With the superb 450 Desmo single engine, classic Italian looks and…
Read More
The Original Chippewa Service Boot is an iconic American shoe that’s had a few tweaks under the surface to make it more comfortable and longer-lasting than the identical looking footwear worn by our grandfathers. Each boot is 100% handmade in the USA from the best materials available, including full grain American leather, a Goodyear Leather…
Read More
The Spidi Originals LE Jacket is a classically styled motorcycle jacket that captures the aesthetic of the formative days of the world-renowned motorcycle gear manufacturer. Spidi started out making motorcycle gear back in 1977, enjoying their first moment in the spotlight when “King” Kenny Roberts won the 1979 500cc World Championship wearing their gloves. The…
Read More
The new Bell Bullitt Carbon RSD Range Helmet has (as the name suggests) a full carbon composite shell. Underneath there’s a multi-density EPS liner, and a removable, washable and anti-bacterial brown micro suede interior. The Bell Bullitt was designed by Chad Hodge initially as a concept, but it proved so popular that Bell worked with…
Read More
The Spitfire Pen is a creation of the Hordern Richmond Aircraft Company, they’ve been in business since 1937 when the company was founded by Frederick Gordon-Lennox (the 9th Duke of Richmond) and Edmund Hordern. During WWII they built many of the propellers for British fighters and bombers, as well as the Hordern Richmond Autoplane. In…
Read More