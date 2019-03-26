Retro-RR Magazine – A Celebration of the Golden Age of the Superbike

Retro-RR Magazine is a new quarterly publication dedicated to the golden age of the superbike spanning the 1980s and into the 1990s. The magazine features beautiful photography, behind the scenes stories and big name contributors like Michael Scott, Alan Cathcart, Gordon Ritchie, Stuart Barker, James Wright, David Goldman, and Don Morley
Retro-RR was founded by Nik Ellwood, he has over 20 years of experience in the motorcycle industry and a passion for both print magazines and retro superbikes – it was only a matter of time before the two passions would be combined into a single new venture.
Nik partnered up with Rob Hoyles, former Fast Bikes road test editor, T.W.O deputy editor, and prolific freelance motorcycle writer – the two men spent months working on the first issue, a glimpse of which you can see below.
A new issue of Retro-RR Magazine will be released every three months, an annual subscription is £35 or each issue can be bought individually for £8.50. If you’d like to read more about Retro-RR or get your own subscription you can click the red button below.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Harley-Davidson XR1200X The Harley-Davidson XR1200X was the high-end version of the short-lived XR1200 series by the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer. That “X” suffixed to the name denoted Showa Big Piston Forks and twin full-floating Nissin front brake rotors up front with Showa shocks (with piggyback nitrogen-charged reservoirs) in the rear – the most modern suspension…
The Vincent Black Lightning was the fastest and most desirable motorcycle in the world when it was released in 1948. A factory-delivered Black Lightning was capable of 150 mph if you were brave enough, and no small amount of bravery was required as braking technology hadn’t yet caught up with rapidly increasing horsepower levels. The…
The VIBA Jane is a new custom from the talented French team developed over the course of months with SLM Solutions Group AG and Rolf Lenk – both world leaders in the use of 3D printing and selective laser melting. Although 3D printing shows remarkable promise for manufacturing it’s still too expensive in most cases…
The Honda Monkey Z50R was released in 1979 as the new and improved Honda Monkey bike – so named because people looked like monkeys when riding them, with their knees up, arms out, and shoulders raised. The Honda Monkey Z-Series The truth of the matter is that the Honda Monkey came about almost by accident,…
The 1988 Honda Africa Twin XRV650 was the marque’s first major foray into the market for adventure motorcycles. The bike was officially launched on 20th May that year – painted in red, blue, and white it was intentionally made to look like the Paris-Dakar Rally winning bikes.
This MV Agusta 861 Magni is the work of Arturo Magni and his sons, Arturo was a legendary Italian engineer who joined MV Agusta in the early 1950s after a stint with Gilera. Any student of motorcycle racing history will immediately recognize the importance of seeing the Magni name on the side of an MV…