Rechargeable Brass Flashlight

The MMR-X Brass Flashlight features built-in USB charging and a runtime of up to 35 days depending on power output settings. You can choose your brightness level, and from the following modes: Strobe, SOS, Beacon High, and Beacon Low.

Inside the solid brass case is a 18650 lithium ion battery, light is provided by a Cree XM-L2 Cool White LED bulb with an adjustable Lumen range of 1 to 800. Runtime can vary from 2 to 840 hours depending on brightness, and the flashlight is IPX-8 rated, and impact resistant at 1 meter.

Each unit ships out with a lanyard, spare o-rings, a USB recharging cable, a USB power adapter, flat tail cap retrofit kit, and a holster.

