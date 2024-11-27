This is a fully-operational 1970 OMC Snow Cruiser, a vintage snowmobile that has seating for two and a 437cc two-stroke opposed-twin engine sending power to the track via a continuously-variable transmission.

This is a great example of an unrestored, original snowmobile that remains in ready-to-ride condition. It has some patina throughout, which only adds to its charm, and with winter rapidly approaching it’ll make for a great retro riding experience and conversation piece for whoever buys it.

History Speedrun: The OMC Snow Cruiser

The Outboard Marine Corporation of Canada, or simply OMC for short, was an influential early snowmobile manufacturer based in Canada. The Canadian OMC belonged to the US-based OMC, which in turn was part of the same corporate family as Johnson and Evinrude – best known for their outboard boat motors.

OMC began developing snowmobiles in the early 1960s, releasing their first models in the fall of 1964. Two models were offered for sale, all made locally at their Peterborough, Ontario factory – the Johnson Skee-Horse and the Evinrude Skeeter, with the Skeeter being renamed the “Snow Cruiser” for the Canadian market.

The OMC Snow Cruiser was powered by a two-stroke, opposed-twin, air-cooled engine which initially had a displacement of 362cc which was later increased to 437cc in order to increase power. This engine was developed internally by OMC and it became known for its reliability and simplicity – both of which are highly-desirable traits in an engine that’s going to get you in to (and then hopefully out of) some genuinely remote areas.

Unusually for the time, the OMC Snow Cruiser had a neutral gear, which made starting it a whole lot easier. Power was sent back through a continuously-variable transmission to the track and the top speed was listed as 30 mph (48 km/h) – a solid rate of speed for the time.

The front skis have semi-elliptical leaf springs to soak up bumps and shocks, it also has a simple padded bench seat for two, with a curved rear bump stop and a chromed grab rail.

Up front you’ll find a perspex windscreen, a set of handlebars, and a fuel tank that it mounted right between the driver’s legs. It’s probably not the safest location for it, but fill ups would certainly be convenient.

The engine is accessed by tilting the front cowling forward, and the engine pull-start ripcord exits through an opening on the left side. There is a single headlight up front along with a chrome front bumper, and vents to keep the engine cool. It has a 20″ cleated track, a disc brake, and a red taillight.

A lot of these vintage snowmobiles were scrapped as they were replaced with newer models, as a result they’re increasingly rare and collectible. There are communities of vintage snowmobile collectors who restore them and keep them running, and it’s a hobby that seems to be growing considerably year-on-year.

Production of the OMC Snow Cruiser would cease in the mid-1970s as the parent brand decided to focus on their better-known names, Johnson and Evinrude.

The OMC Snow Cruiser Shown Here

The OMC Snow Cruiser you see in this article is a 1970 model. It’s finished in Blue with Red and White stripe detailing, a red upholstered seat, and Blue front skis.

It has a tow connector at the back and a 25 bhp 437cc two-stroke opposed-twin mated to the tracks via a centrifugal clutch and a CVT with a reverse gear.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Headingley, Manitoba, Canada on Bring a Trailer with no reserve and a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer