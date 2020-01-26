Short Film: Porsche 911 RSR By Rennsport: Sublime Or Sacrilege? Reading time: about 1 minute. Cars

Classic Cars

Films

Porsche

Porsche 911 RSR By Rennsport: Sublime Or Sacrilege? is short film by Darryl Sleath of Carfection that takes a look inside one of the most remarkable Porsche 911 specialist companies in the world – 911 Rennsport.

The company was founded by Paul and Keith Cockell and it’s based in the Cotswolds, one of the most beautiful parts of England and a region with an almost innumerable number of excellent driving roads winding through some of the greenest rolling hills on earth.

The core mission of 911 Rennsport is to build some of the finest 911s in the world, they specialise in creating their own take on the iconic Porsche 911 RSR – one of the most famous homologation sports cars in history and for good reason.

This short film gives a look inside 911 Rennsport, Darryl talks to Paul Cockrell about the company and cars, and then does some driving to give you a feel for what the cars are actually like.

If you’d like to visit 911 Rennsport you can click here to visit the website. You can click here if you’d like to visit Motorpunk, Darryl Sleath’s website, and you can click here to visit the main Carfection YouTube page – don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019