This is an Iveco VM90 Torpedo that was originally bought and used by the Italian Armed Forces. The Torpedo variant of the VM90 is the tactical version, the model could also be ordered fully armored or in ambulance specification.

The VM90 Torpedo you see here has been given a cosmetic restoration including a repaint and a reupholstered interior, then imported into the USA. Power is provided by the proven 2.5 liter turbodiesel inline-four which sends power back through a five-speed manual transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and locking front, center, and rear differentials.

Fast Facts – The Iveco VM90 Torpedo 4×4

The Iveco VM90 was introduced in the 1990s as a multirole tactical 4×4 for the Italian Armed Forces. It has been built in three major variants including the Torpedo (Tactical), Protetto (Protected or Armored), and Ambulanza (Ambulance).

The VM90 utilizes a body-on-frame design with independent front suspension, a live axle in the rear, and a front-mounted engine that sends power back through a 5-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The front, rear, and central differentials are all lockable.

The engine in this vehicle is a 2.5 liter turbodiesel inline-four, though other engines have been offered over the production history of the VM90, and some owners have performed engine swaps themselves.

This Iveco VM90 was bought by the current owner in 2021. They had it imported into the USA after a cosmetic restoration was undertaken by Dirigo Garage of Monopoli, Italy which included new paint and a reupholstered interior. It’s now being offered for sale out of Stafford, Virginia on Bring a Trailer.

The Iveco VM90: The “Italian Unimog”

The Iveco VM90 was introduced in the 1990s as a new tactical 4×4 for the Italian Armed Forces that would be capable of fulfilling multiple roles. The VM90 was soon being ordered by the militaries of other nations and today it’s in service with over two dozen armed forces including everyone from Bangladesh and China, to Malaysia and Ukraine.

Some of the parts of the VM90 were taken from the pre-existing Iveco Daily, a commercial van that competes with the likes of the Ford Transit and the Toyota Hiace. Parts commonality is limited however, and both vehicles have unique chassis and suspension arrangements.

The VM90 was designed to be built in three major variants including the Torpedo (tactical), Protetto (Protected or Armored), and Ambulanza (Ambulance). By far the most common was the VM90 Torpedo which came with a folding fabric roof, side-by-side rear jump seats for carrying troops, and a rear tow hitch that allowed it to haul trailers or artillery.

The drivetrain of the VM90 has varied slightly over the course of its production run, they’re generally powered by a turbodiesel inline-four mated to a manual transmission which sends power back through a dual-range transfer case, and it has locking front, center, and rear differentials.

The visual similarities to the Mercedes-Benz Unimog are plain to see, though the VM90 is smaller and it lacks the portal axles of its German rival. Though this means it doesn’t have the same cavernous ground clearance it does simplify the axles and it reduces drivetrain power-losses.

Many VM90s have now been sold on from military ownership into private hands, they’ve become popular with overlanders and four-wheel drive enthusiasts, and many have been converted into campers for extended adventures off the grid.

The Iveco VM90 Torpedo Shown Here

The Iveco VM90 Torpedo you see in this article was originally bought and used by the Italian Military. It was then purchased by the current owner (and now seller) in 2021. Before it left Italy it was sent to the Dirigo Garage of Monopoli, Italy for a refurbishment which included a repaint in matte green and the seats were reupholstered in black vinyl.

Inside you’ll find three-across front seating and in the rear there are six jump seats with lap belts. It now has a removable black vinyl soft top fitted and it has an aftermarket front grille and headlights, with a tubular steel front bumper, rear bumperettes, and rear and side steps. As is the case with many military vehicles, the VM90 uses all flat glass for the windows, making it easy to replace almost anywhere in the world.

The vehicle rides on black painted 16″ steel wheels fitted with 255/100 Michelin XZL tires, and it has a matching spare mounted at the rear. Braking is by front discs and rear drums, and power is provided by an aforementioned 2.5 liter 8140 turbodiesel inline-four with an aluminum cylinder head and direct injection.

Inside the cab you’ll find a two-spoke steering wheel, and gauges for coolant temperature, oil pressure, fuel level, and the standard speedometer and tachometer. The vehicle is now showing 175k kilometers (~109k miles), of which approximately 1k have been added under current ownership.

The vehicle was then imported into the United States and it’s now in Virginia with import documents and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bring a Trailer.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer