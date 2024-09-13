This is one of just 857 examples of the Pontiac Trans Am 455 H.O. with the M21 4-speed manual transmission that were made for 1975. It has been sitting in a New Jersey garage for 30+ years and it’s now being sold in the hopes that a new owner will get it back on the road.

The seller notes that the car does need significant rust remediation, though the asking price of $9,500 USD takes this into account and means that a skilled team (or individual) could very well restore it and still come out ahead financially.

Fast Facts – The Pontiac Trans Am 455 H.O.

The 455 H.O. engine, offered only in 1975, is a highly collectible option for the Trans Am, making this model a sought-after classic. Its rarity and manual transmission will further increase its desirability among Pontiac and muscle car enthusiasts.

The car is being sold as-is, with original sales documentation and a clean title. While it requires considerable restoration work, it retains valuable options like the 3.23 Positraction rear end, 455 H.O. V8, and Rallye wheels, potentially making it a good project for the right buyer.

The Pontiac Trans Am: A History Speedrun

The Pontiac Trans Am was a special option package for the Pontiac Firebird that upgraded the horsepower and suspension, and typically included appearance modifications like decals and bodykit items. Funnily enough, despite the name, the Trans Am never actually raced in the Trans Am Series as even the smallest engine option was too big for the 5.0 liter displacement limit.

The Trans Am first went on sale in 1969, based on the F-body platform which was also being used by the Chevrolet Camaro. The second generation Trans Am would appear just a year later in 1970, and it would be this version that would cement itself into the public consciousness as the quintessential Trans Am.

The model would receive some unexpected help in 1977 when a relatively low budget film called Smokey and the Bandit was released – starring Burt Reynolds as a lovable rogue driving a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am cross-country with Sally Field in the passenger seat.

Although the film had a budget of just $4.3 million USD it would shock many by bringing in almost $127 million at the US box office and over $130 million internationally, for a total of over $300 million. It would be the second most popular cinematic release of the year, just behind a little-known science fiction film called Star Wars.

In 1976 the Trans Am had sales of 46,704 units, by 1977, after the release of Smokey and the Bandit, sales shot up to 68,744, then to 93,341 in 1978 before breaking into six figures at 117,108 units in 1979.

For the 1975 model year the 455 cubic inch (7.5 liter) Pontiac V8 455 H.O. became an optional engine, with H.O. standing for High Output. This was the most powerful engine available in the car for this year and it was only available with the M21 4-speed manual transmission, making it a true enthusiast’s choice and highly collectible today.

As noted above, just 857 were made and the 455 H.O. disappeared from the options list from 1976 onwards, so if you want one it has to be a 1975.

It’s not known how many originals have survived, the only thing people seem to be able to agree on is that hundreds have likely been lost to accidents, rust, and junkyards over the decades.

The 1975 Pontiac Trans Am 455 H.O. 4-Speed Shown Here

The car you see here is listed as one of those rare 1975 model year examples of the Trans Am with the 455 H.O. V8 and the M21 4-speed manual transmission. This will make it immediately interesting to any fan of the marque, particularly if they’re partial to Trans Ams.

The owner has listed the car, explaining that they bought it over 30 years ago after discovering it stored in a warehouse. They then took the car and parked it up in a garage with intentions of restoring it when they had the time.

As often happens, the right time never quite came and as a result they’re now offering it for sale in as-is, where-is condition. The car was originally ordered with the 3.23 Positraction rear end, Rallye wheels, and no air conditioning.

They explain that they have a clean title and that they can provide the original sales documentation with the sale. They have also said that the car is pretty rough and it does have significant rust that will need to be addressed, so it’s unlikely to be a quick or easy project car.

The Buy It Now price is $9,500 USD and you can visit the listing here on eBay if you would like to read more about it or make them an offer. The car is being sold out of Maple Shade, New Jersey.

