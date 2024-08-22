This 1977 Pontiac Trans Am is part of the Lost & Found Collection, each car is now being sold individually in the hopes that they’ll be bought and given the restoration they deserve.

The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am is perhaps best-remembered today as the car driven by Burt Reynolds in the iconic 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit also starring Sally Field, Jerry Reed, and Jackie Gleason. The car would become an overnight celebrity in its own right, and sales soared after the film debuted.

Fast Facts – The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am

The iconic 1977 Pontiac Trans Am, made famous as the vehicle driven by Burt Reynolds in the blockbuster film Smokey and the Bandit, experienced a surge in popularity and sales following the movie’s release.

This particular 1977 Trans Am is part of the “Lost & Found Collection” and is being offered at auction with no reserve, presenting a rare opportunity for a collector to acquire and restore this well-optioned example featuring a 400 cubic inch V8, automatic transmission, shaker hood, and more.

The second-generation Firebird, of which the Trans Am was the high-performance variant, underwent various styling and mechanical updates over the years, with the 1977 model showcasing distinctive design cues like the wrap-around rear window and integrated front bumper.

Despite having over 84,000 miles on the odometer, this Trans Am retains significant potential for a full restoration, which could transform it into a highly prized collector’s item due to its iconic status and desirable factory specifications.

The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am

The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am was a member of the second generation of the Pontiac Firebird family which had first debuted in 1967 as an answer to the wildly popular Ford Mustang. The second generation would be released in 1970 on the F-body platform which it shared with the second generation Chevrolet Camaro.

Above Video: This is the original theatrical trailer for the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit” starring Burt Reynolds and Sally Field. It made the 1977 Pontiac Trans Am an overnight sensation from coast to coast.

The new-for-1970 Pontiac Firebird offered completely new looks when compared to its predecessor, with less of the “Coke bottle” side profile, a much larger C-pillar, a wrap around rear window, and a front end with an integrated bumper.

There has long been some confusion around the Firebird/Trans Am name, this is understandable as all Trans Ams are also Firebirds, but not all Firebirds are Trans Ams. This is because the “Trans Am” option was a high-performance package that could be ordered with a new Firebird from 1969 onwards. Essentially, the Firebird Trans Am was the faster version of the Firebird.

The Firebird Trans Am was updated every year, generally offering subtly revised looks, different engine options, and in 1974 there was the addition of telescoping bumpers and some other government-mandated crash safety equipment.

The largest engine you could get in a second generation Firebird was the 455 cubic inch (7.5 liter) Pontiac V8 and the smallest was the 231 cubic inch (3.8 liter) Buick V6, though the 250 cubic inch (4.1 liter) Chevrolet inline-six was the more common base engine option.

1976 would be the last year for the 455 V8, after which time the 400 cubic inch (6.6 liter) Pontiac V8 became the top-of-the-line engine option, and the “6.6 Liter” decal on the hood scoop became the one to have.

There can be little argument that the most famous of all the Trans Ams is the 1977 model year version due to its aforementioned appearance in the Smokey and the Bandit, a 1977 film that became a major box office success – earning $127 million USD – not bad given the fact that it was made with a budget of $4.3 million USD.

The incredible success of this film saw the Pontiac Trans Am become the sports car to have in the United States at the time, and dealerships had trouble keeping enough of them on their lots. There would be three Smokey and the Bandit films made in total, and Trans Ams would appear prominently in all of them.

The second-gen Firebird would remain in production until 1981 when it was replaced by the completely revised third-gen model.

The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am Field Find Shown Here

The 1977 Pontiac Trans Am you see here is clearly in need of some major restorative work, but as an original 400 cubic inch (6.6 liter) Pontiac V8-powered model it would certainly be worth the effort.

The listing on the car isn’t overly full of information, but we do know that this car has power steering and power brakes, the automatic transmission option, the desirable “Shaker” hood, bucket seats and a center console, the “Formula” steering wheel, radial-tuned suspension, the classic turned aluminum dashboard, and PMD Rally II wheels.

There are over 84,400 miles on the odometer, however it’s a five figure odometer so there’s a chance that it’s rolled over once already, though it’s perhaps unlikely. This is the non-T-top example with the fill metal roof that is often preferred by more sporting drivers due to better chassis rigidity,and the car is finished in black with the original “Screaming Chicken” on the the hood.

If you’d like to read more about this car or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Mecum. It’s due to cross the auction block with them on the 4th of September in Dallas, and it’s being offered with no reserve.

Images courtesy of Mecum