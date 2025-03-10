This is a Ford Falcon Cobra, it’s a V8 muscle car that was developed and built by Ford Australia to use up a series of unused XC Falcon body shells, and it was given the name and paint scheme as a deliberate move to evoke memories of the earlier Shelby Mustangs.

The Ford Falcon was offered in two-door, four-door, and station wagon variants across the XA, XB, and XC generations from 1972 till 1979, arguably becoming the most famous of the Australian Falcons in the process. The coupe version of the XC would take a memorable 1-2 finish in the 1977 Hardie-Ferodo 1000, as well as winning the 1977 Australian Touring Car Championship.

Fast Facts – The Ford Falcon Cobra

The Ford Falcon Cobra was a limited-edition V8 muscle car developed by Ford Australia in 1978. The cars featured distinctive white and blue stripes and were fitted with V8 engines, disc brakes, and sports-oriented bodykits.

Ford Australia faced a dilemma in the late 1970s with 400 unsold XC Falcon body shells, leading to the creation of the Falcon Cobra. Edsel Ford II, Managing Director of Ford Australia, decided to produce the special edition to capitalize on the 1977 Hardie-Ferodo 1000 success and invoke memories of Shelby Mustangs –without using the Shelby name.

The first 200 Falcon Cobras were equipped with the 5.8 liter Cleveland V8, while the final 200 received the smaller 4.9 liter 302 Cleveland V8. These cars were all fitted with performance features such as limited-slip differentials, 15-inch Bathurst Globe wheels, front and rear spoilers, and dual exhaust systems.

This 1978 Ford Falcon Cobra, powered by a 302 Cleveland V8, was imported to the USA in 2003. It has been upgraded with an Edelbrock carburetor, custom camshaft, and long-tube exhaust headers. The car has been recently serviced and is offered for sale with extensive documentation and historical records.

400 Falcon Body Shells And An Idea

In 1978 as the production of the Ford Falcon XC was ending, to be replaced with the newer unrelated XD Falcon, Ford Australia faced a dilemma. They had 400 unsold XC Falcon body shells that they needed to shift, and they needed to shift them quickly.

At the time, the Managing Director of Ford Australia was Edsel Ford II (he was also the Deputy Managing Director of Ford Motor Company), the great-grandson of Henry Ford. Having been born and raised into the Ford family, Edsel had a solid grasp of what would sell and what wouldn’t.

He had a special edition XC made to capitalize on the recent Ford 1-2 finish in the 1977 Hardie-Ferodo 1000, and he gave it a look and a name that would remind people of the much-loved Shelby Mustangs, without actually using the Shelby name – they would be called the Ford Falcon Cobra.

These cars were finished in white with blue stripes and details, they were all fitted with V8s, four-wheel disc brakes, limited slip differentials, 15 inch Bathurst Globe wheels, front and rear spoilers, and a dual sports exhaust.

Unusually, the cars were all painted blue first, then the center sections were taped off and they were painted in white. They were all given “Cobra” emblem decals on the front fenders and an additional model name emblem own the rear, each also received an individual serial number.

The first 200 examples of the Ford Falcon Cobra were fitted with the 5.8 liter (351 cubic inch) Cleveland V8. The final 200 received the 302 Cleveland V8 with a displacement of 4.9 liters (4,942cc or 301.6 cubic inches). It’s important to note that this engine is different to the Windsor 302 V8 which was used by Ford extensively in the United States.

Today, the surviving examples of these cars are among the most collectible Australian-made cars ever produced, typically selling for well into the six figure range. A small number have made their way across to the United States where they never fail to attract a crowd – as most have never seen one before and have no idea what it is.

The 1978 Ford Falcon Cobra Shown Here

The 1978 Ford Falcon Cobra you see here is one of the original 400, it’s from later in the production run and as a result it’s powered by the 302 Cleveland V8. Power is sent back to the limited slip differential via a 3-speed automatic transmission, and this car was optioned from the factory with both air conditioning and power steering.

As you would expect for an original car, this Cobra is finished in white with blue stripes and details, and it retains its original wheels. It was imported into the USA in 2003, after this it was fitted with an Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold, a Wade Camshafts custom-ground camshaft, and long-tube exhaust headers.

It’s not known exactly how many examples of the Ford Falcon Cobra have been imported into the United States, though the number does seem to be between 12 and 20+ depending on who you listen to. The car is a mystery to most Americans but it has a strangely familiar look to it, leaving many to wonder if it’s an American production car that they somehow missed encountering somehow.

The independent front suspension on this car was recently refreshed, and it was given four new tires. It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Granite Falls, Washington.

It comes with a build sheet, an Australian Classic Car History Services report, extra parts, historical documents, framed display pieces, and a Washington title in the seller’s name. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer