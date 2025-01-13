This is a 1986 Chevrolet Blazer that was modified as part of the Commercial Utility Cargo Vehicle (CUCV) program for military use. It’s now powered by a 6.2 Liter diesel V8 mated to a TH400 automatic transmission and it has beefed up axles and suspension.

These Blazers were built to essentially bridge the gap between the Jeep and the Humvee and they were designated M1009. The similarly equipped M1008 was the Chevrolet pickup truck equivalent, and the vehicles were used for a multitude of roles including cargo, transport, background support, ambulance, communications, and some pickups were even used as mobile missile launching platforms.

Fast Facts – A US Military Chevrolet Blazer

This 1986 Chevrolet Blazer M1009 was modified under the CUCV program for military use, it’s equipped with a 6.2 liter Detroit Diesel V8, a TH400 automatic transmission, and upgraded axles and suspension. These vehicles bridged the size gap between Jeeps and Humvees and served in various roles, including transport and communications.

M1009 Blazers featured substantial modifications, such as engine swaps to diesel for uniform military fuel use, camouflage paint, blackout lights, and optional upgrades like winterization kits and NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) warfare protection. Approximately 70,000 units, including the M1008 pickups and other variants, were produced between 1983 and 1986.

The example shown retains its original Woodland camouflage paint and includes original features like steel wheels, Goodyear Wrangler tires, a front bullbar, rear tow hook, and a full-sized spare. With just 28,715 miles, it has low mileage but shows surface rust and structural rust on the rocker panels.

Now sold as military surplus, surviving M1009 CUCVs have a dedicated following for their indestructible drivetrains and off-road capability. This model is available in Pennsylvania, described as a running project with exceptional utility, priced at $19,000 USD or best offer, with additional details available through Classic Auto Mall.

A History Speedrun: The M1009 CUCV Blazer

In the early 1980s a program was launched to convert the Blazer and its pickup equivalent into military specification vehicles. In short, the Jeep was too small for some tasks and the Humvee too large, so regular production Chevrolets were modified to fill the gap.

The modifications applied to these vehicles were substantial. The original gasoline V8s were removed and replaced with a 6.2 liter Detroit Diesel V8 capable of 135 bhp and 240 lb ft of torque. This engine swap was to ensure that all land-based military vehicles used the same fuel type (with a few exceptions) to simplify logistics.

This engine sent power back through a heavy duty TH400 automatic transmission and an NP-208 transfer case to uprated Dana 60 front and rear axles with 3.08 gears.

The suspension was also upgraded and the vehicles were given camouflage paint and a number of optional upgrades including blackout lights, additional military markings, nuclear, biological and chemical warfare protection, weapon holders, and a full winterization kit.

The M1009 CUCV Blazer was built between 1983 and 1986 alongside its M1008 Pickup Truck sibling. In total, approximately 70,000 were made, including the less common chassis-cab version. Many of these vehicles lived hard lives, and some were deployed to war zones in the Middle East and further afield.

Today there is a small but dedicated community surrounding the M1009 CUCV and the M1008 CUCV as the surviving examples have now largely been sold off into private hands as military surplus.

The uprated drivetrain and suspension makes them highly capable, and it’s apparently even possible to modify them to run on biodiesel and other alternative fuels.

The Chevrolet Blazer M1009 CUCV Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a M1009 CUCV Blazer still wearing its original Woodland camouflage paint scheme. As you would expect, there is a Detroit Diesel V8 under the hood and it rides on Black steel wheels with Goodyear Wrangler tires on all four corners, and front locking hubs.

It has a front steel bullbar fitted, with twin shackles, there’s a full-sized spare wheel on the back, and a rear tow hook with the requisite electrical hook-up for trailers. The mileage is displayed as 28,715, meaning it’s one of the lower mileage examples we’ve seen come up for sale in recent memory.

The seller does note that there is some surface rust underneath, as well as some invasive rust and missing pieces on the inner and outer rocker panels.

It’s probably best to consider the vehicle a running and driving project, albeit one that’ll have exceptional off-road ability, but that will need some rust remediation.

It’s now being sold out of Morgantown, Pennsylvania by Classic Auto Mall with an asking price of $19,000 USD or best offer. If you’d like to read more about it or make them an offer you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Classic Auto Mall