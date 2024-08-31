This is the 1991 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that was used by Dan Akroyd in “Blues Brothers 2000.” It was kept by Akroyd after filming finished, he later sold it with 100% of the proceeds going to The Chithalen Memorial Fund.

The car is now due to be offered for sale out of long-term enthusiast ownership by Mecum at their Indy Fall Special Auction in early October, and it appears to be in reasonably well-preserved condition throughout.

Fast Facts – Dan Akroyd’s Police Interceptor

“Blues Brothers 2000” is a 1998 sequel to the 1980 cult classic. It follows Elwood Blues (Dan Aykroyd) as he rebuilds the band with new members, including John Goodman and a young orphan. The group faces challenges from police, Russian mafia, and rival musicians while preparing for a battle of the bands in Louisiana.

The movie features car chases, musical numbers, and cameos from blues legends like B.B. King and Aretha Franklin. While it received mixed reviews, with praise for its music, it has gained a modest cult following and introduced blues music to a new generation.

Aykroyd’s Police Interceptor from the film has a 351 cubic inch Ford Windsor V8 engine with $15,000 worth of modifications. It’s being sold with extensive documentation, including a registration in Aykroyd’s name. The auction listing doesn’t yet include a price guide.

Blues Brothers 2000: A Speedrun

“Blues Brothers 2000” is a 1998 musical comedy film directed by John Landis, serving as a sequel to the 1980 cult classic “The Blues Brothers.” The movie stars Dan Aykroyd reprising his role as Elwood Blues, alongside John Goodman, Joe Morton, and 10-year-old J. Evan Bonifant.

Above Film: Blues Brothers 2000 has been credited with bringing classic blues, soul, and R&B music to an all new generation when it was released in 1998. It became well-known for its comedic, over-the-top car crash scenes involving many police vehicles.

The film opens 18 years after the events of the original movie, with Elwood Blues being released from prison. He discovers that his brother Jake (played by John Belushi in the original film) has died, along with their surrogate father figure, Curtis. Elwood meets Cabel Chamberlain (Joe Morton), Curtis’s illegitimate son, who is now a commander in the Illinois State Police.

Elwood decides to reunite the Blues Brothers Band, but faces resistance from the band members who have moved on with their lives. He also becomes the unwitting guardian of an orphan named Buster (J. Evan Bonifant). Along the way, Elwood recruits Mighty Mack McTeer (John Goodman), a bartender with a powerful voice, to join the band.

The group faces numerous obstacles as they prepare for a battle of the bands contest in Louisiana. They are pursued by the police, led by Cabel, as well as a rival band called the Louisiana Gator Boys. The movie features several car chases and musical numbers, reminiscent of the original film’s style, including famously huge car pile ups for comedic effect.

Throughout their journey, Elwood and his new crew encounter various characters and situations, including a run-in with a militia group and a visit to a voodoo practitioner. They also cross paths with the Russian mafia, adding to their growing list of pursuers.

As the story progresses, Cabel begins to warm up to Elwood and his mission, eventually joining the band for their performance at the battle of the bands. The contest culminates in a “super jam” featuring the Blues Brothers Band and the Louisiana Gator Boys, which includes an all-star lineup of blues and R&B legends.

The film concludes with Elwood, Mack, Cabel, and Buster evading the police once again, driving off into the sunset to continue their musical journey.

The Blues Brothers 2000 was one of the most memorable films of 1998 for many, and these posters were everywhere at the time to promote the film. Image courtesy of Universal Studios.

“Blues Brothers 2000” features numerous musical performances and cameos from famous musicians, including B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Bo Diddley, Aretha Franklin, and many others. While it attempts to capture the spirit of the original film, it received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

The film’s soundtrack, featuring both classic blues songs and new performances, was well-received and helped to introduce a new generation to the blues genre. Despite its mixed reception, “Blues Brothers 2000” has gained a sizable cult following over the years.

Dan Akroyd’s Police Interceptor From “Blues Brothers 2000”

This car is a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that was modified for its inclusion in the film, turning it into a replica police car. This is the vehicle that Akroyd can be seen driving on screen in the film, and he seems to have become somewhat attached to it, keeping it in his own private ownership after filming wrapped.

The car is powered by a 351 cubic inch Ford Windsor V8 with an automatic transmission, and it’s said to have received $15,000 worth of engine modifications for filming – although the specifics aren’t listed.

It’s now being sold with extensive paperwork from its use in the film and its history thereafter, including a registration document in Dan Aykroyd’s name.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here. It’s due to cross the auction block with Mecum in early October and at the time of writing there is not yet a price guide attached.

