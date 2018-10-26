Pando Moto Karl Navy Slim Fit Cordura® Stretch Denim Motorcycle Jeans Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

Pando Moto design and manufacturer all of their gear in Europe to ensure top notch quality control at each stage of the production process. This is rather unusual in the modern age of global supply chains but it’ll be reassuring to those of you who, like me, have had gear that was mass-produced in China begin to fall apart after one riding season.

The Karl Navy slim fit motorcycle jeans are one of Pando Moto’s best sellers, they’re made from Cordura® stretch denim and feature panels of thick interlock-knit DuPont Kevlar in the knee and back impact areas.

Cordura® stretch denim has 4 times the abrasion resistance of comparable weight traditional 100% cotton denim fabric – thanks to its interwoven blend of cotton and Invista T420 nylon 6.6 fibers.

Pando Moto were one of the first to feature stretch panels on the knees and back specifically to suit motorcyclists, as these are the most common areas that riders experience discomfort. The Karl Navy have reflective cuffs for added safety, and they come with SAS-TEC® CE-approved (EN1621-1:2012) knee armor, as well as pockets for SAS-TEC EN1621-2 approved hip armor (sold separately).

Full DuPont Kevlar® panels are fitted as standard in the two most common impact areas – the knees and backside, and the jeans make use of Kevlar® reinforced stitching to ensure they don’t come apart when you need them the most.

