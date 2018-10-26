Pando Moto Karl Navy Slim Fit Cordura® Stretch Denim Motorcycle Jeans

Pando Moto design and manufacturer all of their gear in Europe to ensure top notch quality control at each stage of the production process. This is rather unusual in the modern age of global supply chains but it’ll be reassuring to those of you who, like me, have had gear that was mass-produced in China begin to fall apart after one riding season.
The Karl Navy slim fit motorcycle jeans are one of Pando Moto’s best sellers, they’re made from Cordura® stretch denim and feature panels of thick interlock-knit DuPont Kevlar in the knee and back impact areas.
Cordura® stretch denim has 4 times the abrasion resistance of comparable weight traditional 100% cotton denim fabric – thanks to its interwoven blend of cotton and Invista T420 nylon 6.6 fibers.
Pando Moto were one of the first to feature stretch panels on the knees and back specifically to suit motorcyclists, as these are the most common areas that riders experience discomfort. The Karl Navy have reflective cuffs for added safety, and they come with SAS-TEC® CE-approved (EN1621-1:2012) knee armor, as well as pockets for SAS-TEC EN1621-2 approved hip armor (sold separately).
Full DuPont Kevlar® panels are fitted as standard in the two most common impact areas – the knees and backside, and the jeans make use of Kevlar® reinforced stitching to ensure they don’t come apart when you need them the most.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Keith Richards doubtless has pockets full of all sort of nefarious things, the least harmful of which is an Okapi folding knife. He’s been carrying the knife for decades, and once famously pulled it out and stabbed it into a table to get rid of a casino owner named Trump. Okapi is an African company…
The Heimplanet Fistral is a 2-person geodesic tent that tips the scales at an ultra-lightweight 2.5 kilograms (5.5 lbs), it manages to keep its weight so low by forgoing traditional tentpoles, and by using space-age materials throughout. The Heimplanet Fistral Geodesic Tent The main structure of the Heimplanet Fistral is made up of two beams,…
The Feldon Shelter Co. is a New Zealand based company that designs and builds some of the best rooftop tents in the world. The Crow’s Nest is their most affordable offering, it’s a two-person rooftop tent designed to be exceedingly tough, and exceptionally user-friendly. Each Crow’s Nest tent can sleep two adults up to 7…
The Fliteboard The Fliteboard is a personal electric hydrofoil, or eFoil, designed to take riders at speeds of up to 40km/h on journeys of up to 25 km/h. As a point of reference, the average speed a wakeboarder travels at is approximately 27 km/h, and a water-skier might travel at speeds of 35-40 km/h, so…
The team at Bike EXIF have just released their first ever print addition in collaboration with the high-respected European publication Craftrad. Bike EXIF is a moto website that you’re almost certainly already familiar with, they’ve been running for 10 years, and in that time they’ve become a critical cornerstone of the global custom motorcycle world….
Delage was a French automaker that made a name for themselves building racing cars, before shifting to focus on luxury cars later in the company’s life. The engineering that went into the Delage Grand Prix cars was amongst the best in the world at the time, their two most famous engines were likely the V12…