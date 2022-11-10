This is the Nessmuk Tarp from Bushcraft Spain, it’s a traditional oilskin canvas tarpaulin designed for camping – it comes in three sizes and a number of colors including mountain brown, forest green, and midnight black.

Oilskin canvases like this has been used for centuries by explorers and soliders alike due to both their wind and waterproof nature, and their breathability. These tarps are made in Spain using traditional techniques and sustainable materials including long-staple cotton.

When ordering you can choose between the 3 x 3m (10′ x 10′), 2 x 2.5 m (6’7″ x 8’2″ ), or 2.5 x 2.5 m (8′ x 8′) versions. The 3 x 3 version is the heaviest of course at 3 kgs (6lbs 7oz), the 2 x 2.5 m weighs 2 kgs (4lbs 4oz), and the 2.5 x 2.5 m tarp weighs in at 1.8 kgs (3lbs 8oz).

The company behind the Nessmuk Tarp explains that it can be used for a multitude of things, including camping of course but also additional uses like providing cover for motorcycles, setting up a covered central area among a group of campers, or a simple mess tent for meal times.

The Nessmuk Tarp has 19 heavy-duty reinforced loops on all four sides and on the seam, including one in the middle that allows it to be lifted from above for providing shelter.

Set up doesn’t take long once you get it figured out, and when you’re done with it it can be rolled down and stuffed into a backpack or pannier for easy transportation.

Visit The Store