This is a 1:24th scale Chevrolet K5 Blazer R/C truck designed, developed, and built by FMS. It uses traditional body-on-frame construction, portal axles, four link suspension, and it has a remote control lighting system.

Unusually for an R/C vehicle, the FMS Blazer also has a dual-range transfer case allowing it to do low-speed rock crawling as well as higher speed gravel sliding – all at the flick of a switch.

The FCX24 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is FMS’s 1:24 scale take on the classic 1970s full-size Chevy, it’s built on the company’s FCX24 micro-crawler platform which was developed to offer some of the best off-road performance in its class.

The body of the FMS Blazer was designed to carefully capture the look of the full-scale original, with molded detailing, chrome-style trim, and a removable top that lets it switch between a closed-body SUV and an open-bed configuration – just like the big one. Despite the relatively small footprint, it’s designed as a fully-functional trail truck rather than a shelf/display model.

The chassis uses a high-low dual-range transmission with a deep 99:1 crawl ratio for slow technical work and a taller 25:1 ratio for quicker running on sand, gravel, and asphalt.

Portal axles front and back lift the diffs for better ground clearance, and a four-link suspension set-up gives the little Blazer enough articulation to handle indoor obstacles or tricky outdoor terrain. A 130 brushed electric motor and a tough nylon ladder frame chassis keep the weight low while keeping rigidity high.

The vehicle has a 139 mm wheelbase, 38 mm of ground clearance, and approach and departure angles of 57° and 45° respectively. Weight comes in at 442 grams (roughly 1 lb). It arrives ready-to-run with a 7.4 volt 380 mAh LiPo battery, USB charger, and 2.4 GHz radio system, so it’s immediately drivable out of the box – once you’ve charged it that is.

The FCX24 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is now available to buy on the official Huckberry store here in your choice of orange and white, or brown and yellow colorways with an affordable MSRP of $149 USD.

Images courtesy of Huckberry + FMS