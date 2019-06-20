The Craft & Lore Insider Wallet – Handmade In North Idaho

The Craft & Lore Insider Wallet is a slim profile, handmade leather wallet designed to fit in your front or back pocket, or a jacket pocket if preferred.
Each wallet is made from your choice of Italian vegetable tanned leather, American Wickett & Craig harness or skirting leather, Horween leather, or Horween Shell Cordovan leather. Each type of leather comes with a different finish, from an uncoloured natural finish that gains its own patina over time to a dark brown tan that deepens over the years.
Craft & Lore was founded by Chad Von Lind on his kitchen table to create handmade, long lasting goods in the United States. The company now has a team of full time staff and a wide range of products, all of which are made by hand at their workshop in North Idaho.
The Insider Wallet features traditional saddle stitching that’s guaranteed for life, it holds 12 cards comfortably as well as some folded bank bills, the main chassis is 3 to 4 oz thick U.S. native steer hide leather and it measures in at 3″ wide x 4.25″ high x 5/8″ deep.
The outside of the wallet is free of any branding and they typically ship out within 2 business days unless you order the Horween Shell Cordovan option which takes 4 to 6 weeks.
Visit The Store
Related Posts Northern Lights Optic NL 24 Sunglasses
The NL 24 Sunglasses by Northern Lights Optic feature a hand-laid acetate teardrop aviator frame with removable leather side shields – the shields are useful when out in the snow or in high-glare areas. All of the glasses and sunglasses made by Northern Lights Optic are designed in the mountains of British Columbia in the…
Read More 1:10 Scale Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA R/C Car By Tamiya
This 1:10 scale Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA R/C car by Tamiya is a sizable little car, measuring in at 385mm long (15.1 inches) and 225mm wide (8.85 inches) wide. It uses the tried and tested Tamiya M-06 chassis with a rear-mounted motor and rear-wheel drive, and it has a longitudinally-mounted battery pack for optimal…
Read More REV’IT! Safeway 2 Belt – Attach Any Pants To Your REV’IT! Motorcycle Jacket
The REV’IT! Safeway 2 Belt is a leather belt with a zipper that allows you to attach your REV’IT! motorcycle jacket to any pair of jeans or trousers. The importance of physically attaching your jacket to your pants is often overlooked by motorcyclists, and sadly it can result in moderate to severe torso injuries when…
Read More Short Film: Stories of Bike | Faster – Featuring MotoLady
MotoLady is one of the enduring personalities in the world of motorcycles, she created the website TheMotolady.com back in early 2011 and has now become a globally respected motoring journalist and advocate for women on two wheels. This short film by director and founder of Stories of Bike Cam Elkins offers a unique insight into…
Read More Large Metal First Aid Kit – 100% Made In The USA
Although a good first aid kit isn’t considered particularly rock n’ roll, it is an essential item for any adventure – from an afternoon hike in some local hills to an overlanding expedition to Victoria Falls. The Large Metal First Aid Kit built by Best Made is designed to be an all-in-one solution containing everything…
Read More Craft & Lore Port Wallet – A Minimalist Wallet Made In Coeur d’Alene, North Idaho
The Craft & Lore Port Wallet was developed to be a minimalist wallet you can carry everyday for the rest of your life. Each wallet is made from world-famous Horween Chromexcel leather using hand tools by the committed team behind Craft & Lore in their workshop in Coeur d’Alene, North Idaho. The triple-fold design of…
Read More