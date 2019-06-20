The Craft & Lore Insider Wallet – Handmade In North Idaho Reading time: about 1 minute. Accessories

The Craft & Lore Insider Wallet is a slim profile, handmade leather wallet designed to fit in your front or back pocket, or a jacket pocket if preferred.

Each wallet is made from your choice of Italian vegetable tanned leather, American Wickett & Craig harness or skirting leather, Horween leather, or Horween Shell Cordovan leather. Each type of leather comes with a different finish, from an uncoloured natural finish that gains its own patina over time to a dark brown tan that deepens over the years.

Craft & Lore was founded by Chad Von Lind on his kitchen table to create handmade, long lasting goods in the United States. The company now has a team of full time staff and a wide range of products, all of which are made by hand at their workshop in North Idaho.

The Insider Wallet features traditional saddle stitching that’s guaranteed for life, it holds 12 cards comfortably as well as some folded bank bills, the main chassis is 3 to 4 oz thick U.S. native steer hide leather and it measures in at 3″ wide x 4.25″ high x 5/8″ deep.

The outside of the wallet is free of any branding and they typically ship out within 2 business days unless you order the Horween Shell Cordovan option which takes 4 to 6 weeks.

