This Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series now benefits from a range of recent work including a “facelift” upgrade with VDJ79 front-end panels and a number of interior mods inspired by the 2022 70th Anniversary models.

We don’t often see short wheelbase versions of the 70 series come up for sale, the five-door and Troop Carrier body styles have always sold in much higher numbers, so it’ll be interesting to see where the hammer price for this one falls.

Fast Facts – A Modified 70 Series Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series was introduced in 1984 as a successor to the venerable 40 Series. It was designed with a focus on robustness and utility, featuring a more modern design while retaining the rugged, go-anywhere ability that had become synonymous with the Land Cruiser name.

Over its lifespan the 70 Series was equipped with a variety of engines, including both petrol and diesel options. The series also saw continuous improvements in power, torque, and fuel efficiency, catering to a diverse range of uses from heavy-duty work to leisure off-roading.

The 70 Series gained popularity across the globe, notably in Australia, the Middle East, and Africa, where its durability made it ideal for handling the oftentimes harsh terrain. It was offered in a number of different body styles, including troop carriers, pickups, and station wagons, each catering to different market genres and roles.

The 1991 70 series shown in this article has been modified fairly significantly with a new more modern front end and an upgraded interior. It also benefits from a mechanical and cosmetic overhaul over the past two years, and it’s now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars.

The Land Cruiser 70 Series

The Upgraded 70 Series Shown Here

The Land Cruiser you see here is an Australian delivered short wheelbase 1991 model. Australia has long been the spiritual home of the 70 series, and they’re a common sight on the road as soon as you leave a major city and drive out into the country.

When Toyota unveiled the face-lifted 2022 70th Anniversary version of the 70 series it attracted significant global attention thanks to its combination of retro styling with a modern twist – a stylistic look that isn’t always easy to pull off.

Due to the broad parts compatibility between 70 series models dating from the model’s introduction in 1984 to the present day, the decision to graft the front end of a later VDJ79 Land Cruiser onto this earlier PZJ70 wasn’t as fraught with difficulty as you may have imagined.

Once the graft was complete and the vehicle was all finished in matching Sandy Taupe paintwork, attention shifted to the interior. The cabin is largely finished in black and grey, with Sandy Taupe accents throughout.

The vehicle is fitted with cloth-trimmed GXL comfort seats along with a black dashboard, headliner, and carpeting. It has a modern Toyota steering wheel in black and Sandy Taupe, and a black dashboard top with a body-colored glovebox, lower dash, and door panels. It’s also fitted with a heater, ventilation, and air conditioning.

The vehicle rides on black 16-inch steel wheels with Mirage MR-AT 172 front tyres and Rapid Ecolander A/T rears. It has a snorkel, a black roof rack, aftermarket rear vision mirrors, and black plastic fender flares front and back.

Due to the fact that this is a 1991 model Land Cruiser it should be possible to import it into the USA if the new owner wished – as it’s well over the 25 year age limit, and over the 30 year limit for regions with even stricter conditions. That said, it would be important to check your own local regulations before placing a bid.

This Land Cruiser is now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of Cairns in Queensland, Australia. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars