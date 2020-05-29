A Mystery $2,000 Motorcycle Gas Tank Toaster – Do You Know Who Made It?

We’ve been trying to track down more information on this unusual Honda motorcycle gas tank toaster that recently popped up for sale.
It’s a real Honda CA77 Dream 300 fuel tank that’s had a regular Sunbeam toaster inserted into it, meaning it functions completely normally and has double barrelled heritage as Sunbeam used to make motorcycles many years ago.
What we don’t know is if this is a one off design made by someone in their garage, or if it was a limited production item, or even an art piece. What we do know is that it’s a fantastic concept that was previously on display in The Bruce Weiner Microcar Museum, and it’d be great to see something similar put into full production – preferably using real repurposed motorcycle fuel tanks which are a dime a dozen on eBay and similar sites.
Funnily enough the BMW R75/5 and some related BMW models from the 1970s had fuel tanks that resembled toasters of the period, and to this day they’re still commonly referred to as “toasters” by the vintage BMW community.
If you know more about this unusual invention and its history please contact us here and let us know about it, then we’ll update this post with the new information. If you’d like to visit the page on RM Sotheby’s you can click here, there’s no description yet but they’ll add one closer to the time of the auction that may contain some additional information.
Amazingly the last time this toaster came up for sale in 2013 it sold for a little over $2,000 USD.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This device was developed for use in emergency situations when you’ve lost power to your home, or when you’re on the road getting away from natural disasters like earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, and unfortunate zombie outbreaks….
The Davida Koura is a full face motorcycle helmet designed by engineers with experience developing helmets for both MotoGP and Formula 1. Although the shell design of the Koura is retro, the the engineering that…
These three seats represent the new Recaro Classic Line – a series of seats designed using modern materials with retro styling cues from the German company’s prodigious back catalogue of sports car seat designs. As…
This collection of glasses by Whiskey Peaks features four of the most famous mountains in the world: Mt Everest, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Fuji, and the Matterhorn. Each of these glasses is hand-blown from lead-free glass,…
These are the Pando Moto Mark KEV 01 Cordura motorcycle jeans, they’re a recent release from the European company made from black 12.5oz Cordura super-stretch denim. This material is highly abrasion resistant which makes it…
The Motocompo Tee by Cure Collection is the latest release from the small California apparel maker founded by Mason Watson. Mason lost his mother Sharon to breast cancer in 2008, he founded Cure Collection to…