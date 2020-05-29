A Mystery $2,000 Motorcycle Gas Tank Toaster – Do You Know Who Made It? Reading time: about 1 minute. Design

Gadgets

Gear

We’ve been trying to track down more information on this unusual Honda motorcycle gas tank toaster that recently popped up for sale.

It’s a real Honda CA77 Dream 300 fuel tank that’s had a regular Sunbeam toaster inserted into it, meaning it functions completely normally and has double barrelled heritage as Sunbeam used to make motorcycles many years ago.

What we don’t know is if this is a one off design made by someone in their garage, or if it was a limited production item, or even an art piece. What we do know is that it’s a fantastic concept that was previously on display in The Bruce Weiner Microcar Museum, and it’d be great to see something similar put into full production – preferably using real repurposed motorcycle fuel tanks which are a dime a dozen on eBay and similar sites.

Funnily enough the BMW R75/5 and some related BMW models from the 1970s had fuel tanks that resembled toasters of the period, and to this day they’re still commonly referred to as “toasters” by the vintage BMW community.

If you know more about this unusual invention and its history please contact us here and let us know about it, then we’ll update this post with the new information. If you’d like to visit the page on RM Sotheby’s you can click here, there’s no description yet but they’ll add one closer to the time of the auction that may contain some additional information.

Amazingly the last time this toaster came up for sale in 2013 it sold for a little over $2,000 USD.

Images: ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

