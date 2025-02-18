This is a 1968 Dodge Super Bee has been given an extensive ground-up restoration, it’s now powered by a Mopar 572 V8 Hemi built by Strasburg Machine, turning out 700 bhp and 750 lb ft of torque.

Power is sent back through a 5-speed manual transmission, and the car rides on Hotchkis performance adjustable suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, it has Wilwood brakes, billet aluminum wheels, and Bright Blue Metallic paintwork to match the original color.

Fast Facts – The 1968 Dodge Super Bee

The Dodge Super Bee was Dodge’s answer to the Plymouth Road Runner, built on the Chrysler B-body platform. It was developed quickly using existing components and introduced at the 1968 Detroit Auto Show, featuring aggressive styling, a bumblebee tail stripe, and performance upgrades.

This particular Super Bee has undergone a comprehensive restoration and performance upgrade. It is now powered by a Mopar 572 cubic inch Hemi V8 producing 700 bhp and 750 lb ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The car features modern performance improvements, including Hotchkis adjustable suspension, Bilstein shocks, Wilwood brakes, billet aluminum wheels, traction bars, and a trunk-mounted battery for better weight distribution.

Set for auction with Mecum on March 22nd, this high-performance Super Bee, finished in Bright Blue Metallic, is significantly more powerful than its factory counterpart—though it may divide opinions among purists.

The Dodge Super Bee

As the 1960s progressed it became increasingly clear that Dodge was going to need a new halo muscle car, and the wild popularity of the Plymouth Road Runner only confirmed it. Dodge Division General Manager Robert McCurry got approval for a new V8 car based on the Chrysler “B” Body platform and an internal competition was held to find a suitable name.

The winning entry came from Harvey J. Winn who was a senior designer at the company, his suggestion was brilliant in its simplicity – he named it the Super Bee, a reference to the “B” Body platform and the intended “super” performance that the car would have. Sadly there’s no record of what he won as a prize.

Using a well-known preexisting platform vastly accelerated the development of the Super Bee, the design was somewhat influenced by the 1968 Coronet convertible, and the Super Bee was first introduced at the 1968 Detroit Auto Show.

The styling of the Super Bee included larger rear wheel openings, the famous “bumblebee tailstripe,” an uprated grille, some additional taillight ornamentation, and a series of diecast “Super Bee” medallions with a design influenced by the Dodge “Scat Pack” Bee medallion.

The dash cluster for the new model was borrowed from the Dodge Charger and the cars ordered with the 4-speed manual transmission were fitted with a Hurst Competition-Plus shifter with the Hurst linkage. They also received heavy-duty suspension and high-performance tires.

The 700 BHP 1968 Dodge Super Bee Shown Here

This 1968 Dodge Super Bee has been given a series of major upgrades from front to back, making it far faster than it ever could have been from the factory – though the purists may not approve.

The vehicle was given a full nut-and-bolt restoration, during this process it was fitted with a Mopar 572 cubic inch (9.4 liter) Hemi V8 built by Strasburg Machine. This engine is capable of 700 bhp and 750 lb ft of torque, with power sent back through a 5-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

This engine was built with JE forged pistons with a 10.0:1 compression ratio, ported and polished Mopar Hemi aluminum heads, an MSD distributor and digital ignition module, TTI stainless exhaust headers, a high pressure oil pump, an alloy intake manifold, and a Milodon 8 quart oil pan.

The battery was relocated to the trunk, inside an alloy containing box, and the spare tire has been fitted in the trunk as far forward as possible – to improve the front-rear weight distribution. The car rides on billet aluminum wheels fitted with BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires on all four corners.

There are traction bars fitted at the rear, and the car rides on Hotchkis performance adjustable suspension including anti-sway bars front and back, and Bilstein shock absorbers. Wilwood brakes have been fitted, and it benefits from a respray in Bright Blue Metallic to match its original color.

The car is now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum on the 22nd of March, if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum