This is the “Pizza Overland” Land Rover Defender, it’s been modified to include a commercial-grade, wood-fired stone pizza oven in the rear, allowing the owner to turn out restaurant quality pizzas almost anywhere.

Unusually, this Defender is being sold not just as a vehicle but as an all-inclusive business, including the vehicle and its built-in pizza oven, equipment, branding, and a marquee-style tent for catering.

The Land Rover Defender, descended from the 1948 Series I, evolved through several generations before becoming its own marque. Known for its rugged design and off-road capabilities, production of the original Defender ended in 2019, leading to solid secondhand values.

This particular Defender 110 has been customized with off-road upgrades like a suspension lift kit, wheel arch flares, improved wheels, and off-road tires. It also includes a roof rack, bull bar, and snorkel.

The vehicle offers a unique business opportunity for four-wheel drive enthusiasts, combining the Defender’s off-road prowess with a mobile catering setup. It’s capable of serving multiple pizzas simultaneously at various events, even in hard-to-reach areas.

The Land Rover Defender is a vehicle that needs no introduction, it’s a direct descendant of the Series I Land Rover from 1948 that was famously conceived of as a cross-between a WWII-era Willys Jeep and a farm tractor.

Interestingly, the Series Land Rovers were only really intended to be in production for a short time after the war to fill the need for agricultural vehicles that were also road-capable. The Rover Company was known for making high-quality road cars, and the executives intended to return to this line of business as soon as possible.

Ultimately the Land Rover would outlive all other Rover production vehicles, it would even outlive the Rover Company itself, becoming its own independent marque – a marque which carries on to the modern day.

Land Rovers were built over a few generations, each generation called a Series. The line started out with the Series I and moved through the Series II, Series IIA, and Series III, before the Land Rover 90 (Ninety)/110 and (One-Ten)/127 models were released – these would later be renamed the Defender 90 and Defender 110 (and Defender 130) to help differentiate them from the Discovery when it debuted.

The Land Rover Defender proudly carried on the tradition of the earlier Series Land Rovers, with a steel ladder frame chassis, live axles front and rear, a boxy aluminum body, all flat glass windows, a sturdy engine sending power back through a manual transmission, and a dual range transfer case to either all four wheels, or only the rear wheels when on the road.

The shape of the Land Rover has become one of the most recognizable in the automotive industry. The Defender left production in 2019 to be replaced by an all-new model that shared nothing with its predecessor, somewhat controversially.

Due to the fact that the original Defender is no longer in series production the values of secondhand models have been remaining steady, even climbing in some locales. Demand is such that the Ineos Grenadier was developed and put into production as an alternative for those seeking classic Defender charm in a modern format.

Those who want a Defender that follows more closely in the footsteps of its forebears may be in luck however, as rumors abound that Land Rover is in the final stages of development of a new 4×4 called the Land Rover Defender 80. This new model is said to more closely follow its predecessor in both styling and engineering, and it may be unveiled as soon as this year.

The “Pizza Overland” Land Rover Defender Shown Here

The Land Rover Defender you see here is a 110 long wheelbase version that has been converted into a mobile catering truck designed to serve pizza from a traditional stone pizza oven. Food trucks are nothing new of course, but the use of a Defender allows this example to attend events that are held well off the sealed asphalt.

This Defender 110 is finished in blue with a black roof, and a black interior. It’s fitted with Pizza Overland decals and both sides, as well as a roof rack, a bull bar, and a snorkel. A suspension lift kit has also been added, with wide wheel arch flares, aftermarket wheels, and off-road tires.

In the cab you’ll find seating for two, an Alpine stereo system, a fire extinguisher, a pair of cupholders, and ample instrumentation.

This Land Rover’s pièce de résistance is that commercial-grade, wood-fired stone pizza oven in the back that is large enough to cook multiple pizzas simultaneously – great for catering quickly to large crowds.

This vehicle is being sold as a single unit with the “Pizza Overland” business, including the equipment, branding, and a marque tent. It offers turnkey business ownership for the new owners, ideal for any four-wheel drive enthusiast looking for a change of pace.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual Defender or register to bid you can visit the listing on Car & Classic here. It’s being sold out of Merseyside in the United Kingdom and it carries a long MOT till July of 2025.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic