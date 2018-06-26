Large Metal First Aid Kit – 100% Made In The USA

Although a good first aid kit isn’t considered particularly rock n’ roll, it is an essential item for any adventure – from an afternoon hike in some local hills to an overlanding expedition to Victoria Falls.
The Large Metal First Aid Kit built by Best Made is designed to be an all-in-one solution containing everything you might need in a common emergency, inside a sturdy metal dust and moisture-resistant box with hanging brackets. This kit is OSHA certified, approved by the US Forest Service, and its contents are 100% made in Kansas City, MO.
The first aid kit measures in at 9.5″ x 6.75″ x 2.5″ with a total weight of 3.25 lbs. Inside you’ll find: Certi-Strips – Heavy Weight Woven (16), Certi-Gauze Pads (2), Certi-Guaze roll (2), Triangular Bandage with Pins (3), Wire Splint, Adhesive Certi-Tape (2), Antiseptic BZK Towletter (10), Silver Mylar Rescue Blanket, CPRotector Mouth Barrier, Elastic Bandage Forceps, Nitrile Gloves, Bandage Scissors, Trauma Pad, and a First-Aid Wall Chart.
Buy Here
