This is a unique Washington quarter that has two heads, one on each side. It’s a novelty coin that’s made from two real quarters, each carefully cut in half and then joined in the center.

Of course, coins like this could be used for nefarious purposes, like never losing a coin toss again for the rest of your life, but most owners simply buy them for the novelty factor and as a conversation piece.

The Washington Quarter

The Washington quarter, or the Washington quarter dollar as it’s also known, is a 25 cent piece that was designed in 1932 to commemorate the bicentennial of the birth of the first President of the United States, George Washington.

Before this time, the quarter had been called the Standing Liberty quarter, as it featured the goddess of Liberty on one side and an eagle in flight on the other. Earlier quarters included the Barber quarter, which was named for its engraver – Charles E. Barber.

The Washington quarter was designed by sculptor John Flanagan, featuring George Washington on one side and an eagle on the other. Prior to 1964 the coins were all mostly made from silver, a blend of 90% silver and 10% copper. This was changed in 1964 as the cost of silver had caught up to the inflation of the dollar, and it would have become financially untenable to keep making the coins from the precious metal.

Later quarters would be made from a blend of copper and nickel, though some small batches of non-circulated silver quarters have been produced for collectors in very limited numbers since the mid-1970s.

The concept of nickels, dimes, and quarters are a uniquely American creation – they’re not used outside the United States but the rest of the world is somewhat familiar with them due to their use in American films and television series.

The Two-Headed Washington Quarter

The two-headed Washington quarter has been around for decades in one form or another. Early examples were likely made by hand for nefarious purposes – to win a coin tosses without fail so long as you remain heads.

These two-headed Washington quarters are made by sourcing real US quarters from 1965 to present. They’re cut in half and the two heads sides are fused together, creating a coin that’ll spark conversations and delight children.

Each one costs $14.95 USD, the most you’ll ever pay for a quarter, and they can be ordered on Amazon here from the specialist seller.

Images courtesy of American Coin Treasures