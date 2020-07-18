For Sale: A ~900 HP McLaren-Mercedes MP4-19 Formula 1 Engine

This is a complete and recently rebuilt McLaren-Mercedes MP4-19 Formula 1 engine from 2004, it’s a 2997cc, 90º V10 capable of almost 900 hp at 18,300 rpm.

Formula 1’s V10 era is often hailed as one of the golden ages in the history of the sport, the naturally aspirated engines were remarkable feats of engineering with a howl at 18,000+ rpm that can only accurately be as biblical.

The McLaren-Mercedes partnership lasted from 1995 to 2014, ending with the ill-fated switch to Honda engines from 2015 to 2017. Many fans of modern Formula 1 remember the McLaren-Mercedes as a high point in the recent history of the team, where their cars were more often than not up at the pointy end of the grid battling with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull for wins, podiums and championships.

This engine is a Mercedes-Benz FO 110 Q, it was a development of the previous year’s FO 110 P engine. Sadly the 2004 MP4-19 wasn’t particularly successful for McLaren-Mercedes but by mid-season the new MP4-19B was ready and it proved far more competitive.

David Coulthard and Kimi Räikkönen Were McLaren’s drivers for the 2004 season, by the final race in Brazil they had managed a slew of points position finishes but just one win – delivered by Räikkönen at the 2004 Belgian Grand Prix.

This engine is numbered FG006906 with the serial number 24, it’s estimated to be worth between €40,000 and €60,000 and the team at RM Sotheby’s notes that it will need to be collected from Karlskron in Germany.

If you’d like to read more about the engine or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing, it’s due to be sold at the European Summer Auction.

Images: Stephan Bauer ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

