This is a Klimov VK1F turbine jet engine that was removed from a Soviet MiG-17F fighter jet, and according to the listing the turbine blade rotor turns over smoothly by hand.

These engines are difficult to source in good condition, so this one will likely draw significant interest from the international warbird community – particularly those with an interest in Soviet jets.

Above Video: This is a full episode of the TV series “Dogfights” that centers on the history of the Vought F-8 Crusader and its aerial battles in the skies over Vietnam with the MiG-17.

The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-17, or just MiG-17 for short, is a fighter aircraft that was produced in the Soviet Union from 1952 onwards. The design would be produced under license in China and Poland, and a total of over 10,600 would be built in total – making it one of the most mass-produced fighter jets in history.

The MiG-17 was closely based on the earlier MiG-15 aircraft which had been used by the North Koreans during the Korean War. The 15 had been so successful that it forced the Americans to rush the development of the North American F-86 Sabre in order to successfully combat it.

Although the The MiG-17 was slower and smaller than the Republic F-105 Thunderchief, Vought F-8 Crusader, and McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II used by the Americans during the Vietnam War, its remarkable maneuverability made it a surprisingly capable opponent.

Most Soviet examples of the MiG-17 were powered by the Klimov VK-1 turbojet engine. Interestingly, this was an illegal Soviet copy of the British Rolls-Royce Nene engine, which would also be copied by China as the Wopen WP-5.

The VK-1 has a dry weight of 872 kgs (1,922 lbs) and it offers a maximum thrust of 26.5 kN (5,955 lbf). It has a centrifugal compressor, nine can combustion chambers, and a single stage axial turbine.

The engine proved highly capable and highly reliable, thanks to the work put in by the British engineers at Rolls-Royce, and it was further developed by Soviet engineers over its many years in service with them.

The engine you see here is being offered for sale on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $19,600 USD. It would clearly need a complete rebuild before being fitted to an aircraft, alternatively it could also make a good static display piece.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here. It’s being sold out of Lakeland, Florida and the seller notes that it’s already on a pallet and ready to ship.

Images courtesy of Continental Surplus