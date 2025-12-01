This is a 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup that’s been modified to look just like the Marty McFly’s “dream truck” from Back to the Future.

Finished in jet black, this truck is fitted with all the correct options from the film series, including the front nudge bar, the roll bar, the KC Daylighter spotlights, even the correct wheels and tires. It also comes with a replica hoverboard, a pair of “self-lacing” shoes, a Gray’s Sports Almanac, and two sleeping bags.

Fast Facts: A 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup

In the films, the truck served as a key visual cue during major timeline shifts. Its brief appearances still left a strong impression on audiences, helping shift Toyota pickups from simple work vehicles to aspirational 4x4s during the 1980s. Even President Reagan referenced the movie in his 1986 State of the Union address.

The actual film trucks had unusual histories. The first was reportedly wrecked after being won in a raffle, leading to a second near-identical truck for the sequels. That second truck later turned up painted orange and tied to drug smuggling before being rediscovered, documented, and fully restored to its movie appearance.

The example offered here is a restored 22RE-powered SR5 with a 5-speed manual and dual-range transfer case. It carries the signature black finish, Goodyear Wranglers, correct aftermarket wheels, KC lights, and a gray interior. It appears to have power steering, A/C, and an updated stereo, and is scheduled to cross Mecum’s auction block in early December.

History Speedrun: Marty McFly’s Dream Truck

When President Ronald Reagan watched Back To The Future with his family in the White House in 1985 he’s said to have loved the scene where Doc Brown was incredulous that he could be President – so much he had them rewind the scene and play it back multiple times.

Above Video: This is a collection of scene of the legendary Toyota Pickup from all three Back to the Future films.

The film must have made an impact on Reagan, because a year later in his 1986 State of the Union address he said “As they said in the film Back to the Future, ‘Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.'”

The Toyota SR-5 Pick Up appeared in the first film as a promotional truck for Statler Toyota in Hill Valley. Though it had far less onscreen time than the DeLorean it did appear in all three films at crucial plot points tied into the constantly changing future and past caused by Doc Brown and Marty McFly’s tinkering with the timeline.

Every kid (and I’m sure many adults) who saw Back To The Future in the 1980s remembers the overwhelming feeling of lust that overcame them when they first saw the gloss black 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup Truck appear on screen.

There can be no denying the fact that the appearance of the truck in the BTTF films helped to elevate Toyota’s pickup trucks from tradesmen’s workhorses to objects of desire, not just in the United States but around the world.

Sadly the truck used in the first film is believed to have been wrecked by the person who won it in a raffle after filming was completed. A second truck was then sourced and built to almost identical spec to the first one – this was the truck used in the following two films.

No one could have predicted that the second Marty McFly truck would end up being used by smugglers to run drugs between the United States and Mexico, or that it would end up being painted bright orange and sold for next to nothing on Craigslist in California decades later.

Thankfully the truck was discovered along with its original documentation and completely restored back to the way it looked on screen – if you’re interested in its fascinating backstory you can hit play on the 30 minute documentary below.

The Marty McFly’s Dream Truck Shown Here

The 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup you see here was recently restored, and built to look like Marty McFly’s dream truck from the Back to the Future film trilogy. This is an original 22RE-powered version, the popular 2.4 liter inline 4-cylinder engine, which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a dual range transfer case.

It’s finished in gloss jet black with the correct aftermarket wheels and Goodyear Wrangler tires, front nudge bar and matching roll bar, and KC Daylighter spotlights.

As noted above, it also comes with a replica Hoverboard, a pair of “self-lacing” shoes, a Gray’s Sports Almanac, and two sleeping bags included. The truck has a gray interior and although the listing doesn’t mention it, it has an aftermarket stereo head unit, and it appears to have both power steering and A/C although the buyer would need to confirm this.

The truck is now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in early-December and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

